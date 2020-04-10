LUKOIL Continues Development Of North Caspian Fields

By Eurasia Review

LUKOIL said Friday it has moved on to the next stage of facilities construction for the Valery Grayfer field being the launch of the jacket of the living quarters platform from the yard to the Caspian Sea. The total weight of the facility designed to accommodate 155 people is 6,000 tons. The installation of the topside of the living quarters platform is scheduled for 2021.

The start of the commercial oil production from the Valery Grayfer field is planned for 2022 at the design rate of 1.2 million tonnes per year.

The Company said it also continues the development of the V. Filanovsky and Yury Korchagin fields with the accumulated production from these projects approaching to 30 million tonnes.

The production on the V. Filanovsky field involves three phases of facilities, including a wellhead platform with minimal involvement of personnel.

The drilling of single-bore horizontal gas injection well #102 has been completed on the ice-resistant fixed platform.

Drilling is in progress on phase 2 facilities of the Yury Korchagin field to unlock reserves in the eastern part of the field as well as additional drilling on phase 1 facilities of the project. The first producing well reaching the Callovian deposits was drilled from the ice-resistant fixed platform that has an intelligent completion system and a vertical depth as big as 1985 meters.

