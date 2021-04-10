ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, April 11, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Panama-flagged MT Freya, left, and Iran-flagged MT Horse tankers are seen anchored together in Pontianak waters off Borneo Island, Indonesia, Jan. 24, 2021. Photo Credit: Indonesian Maritime Security Agency

Efforts Underway For Release Of Iranian Tanker Seized By Indonesia

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Tehran is proceeding with efforts for the release of an Iranian oil tanker that was seized in Indonesian waters in January, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Saturday that consultations are underway for the release of the Iranian oil tanker ‘MT Horse’.

“The case is being pursued by engaging a lawyer and through legal proceedings, and will continue until achieving the final result,” he noted.

The spokesman said “extensive investigations” suggest that the Iranian-flagged oil tanker has not committed any violations.

“Therefore, the authorities of the friendly state, Indonesia, are expected to take action for the immediate settlement of the problem,” Khatibzadeh stated.

Indonesia’s coast guard seized the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Freya vessels over suspected illegal oil transfer in the country’s waters on January 24.

Indonesia’s coast guard spokesman claimed the two tankers concealed their identity by not showing their national flags, turning off automatic identification systems and did not respond to a radio call.

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

