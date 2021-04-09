JCPOA Participants To Continue Talks Next Week

By Eurasia Review

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resumed its work in Vienna in a physical format on Friday. The Joint Commission is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the JCPOA.

The Joint Commission was chaired, on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell, by the EEAS Political Director Enrique Mora and was attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran.

The Joint Commission tasked expert groups to continue their work and agreed to reconvene in Vienna in the course of next week.

In the meetings held on Thursday and Friday, participants took stock of the discussions held at various levels since the last Joint Commission in view of a possible return of the US to the JCPOA and discussed modalities to ensure the return to its full and effective implementation. The Joint Commission was briefed on the work of the two expert groups on sanctions lifting and nuclear implementation measures and participants noted the constructive and results oriented exchanges.

In light of the joint ministerial statement of December 21, the participants emphasized their resolve to further pursue the ongoing joint diplomatic effort. The coordinator will continue his separate contacts with all JCPOA participants and the United States.