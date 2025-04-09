China’s Military Buildup Threatens Indo-Pacific Region Security, Pentagon Officials Say

By DoD News

By David Vergun

China is undertaking an unprecedented military buildup, developing a large and advanced arsenal of nuclear, conventional, cyber and space capabilities, said John Noh, performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, who testified today at a House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington.

China aims to dominate the Indo-Pacific region and displace the United States as the world’s most powerful nation, Noh said, noting Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the People’s Liberation Army to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027.

Noh said to counter this growing threat, the U.S. must reestablish deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region with combat-credible military forces, rebalance burden sharing with allies and partners and invest in the U.S. defense industrial base.

“Stronger allies lead to stronger alliances, and stronger alliances deter aggression and create dilemmas for our adversaries,” he said.

Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said Indo-Pacom faces a confluence of challenges.

“Foremost among them is China’s increasingly aggressive and assertive behavior. Their unprecedented military modernization encompassing advancements in artificial intelligence, [hypersonic missiles], space-based capabilities, among others, poses a real and serious threat to our homeland, to our allies and to our partners,” he said.

In 2024, the PLA demonstrated growing capabilities through persistent operations against Taiwan, escalating by 300%, Paparo said. China’s aggressive military actions near Taiwan are not just exercises; they are rehearsals.

While the PLA attempts to intimidate the people of Taiwan and demonstrate coercive capability, these actions can backfire, drawing increased global attention and accelerating Taiwan’s own defensive preparations, Paparo said.

China is outproducing the United States in air, maritime and missile capability while also accelerating its space and counter-space capabilities, he said, adding that it poses real and serious challenges to U.S. military superiority but also presents opportunities for reform and for establishing enduring advantage.

There are also other threats in the region, Paparo said.

“North Korea’s development of advanced nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles — including a new intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the United States — poses a direct threat to our homeland and to our allies,” he said.

Regarding Russia’s influence in the region, Paparo noted that North Korea is receiving military support and assistance to advance its own military capabilities, and the growing military cooperation between Russia and China has added another layer of complexity and created a compounding challenge.

He said that Indo-Pacom is tasked with deterring threats and aiding regional stability while ensuring the ability to prevail in conflict. Last year, the command conducted 120 joint exercises, 20 of which were significant exercises with allies and partners.

“Though we face serious challenges, the joint force remains confident, resolute and determined to prevail. Deterrence remains our highest duty,” Paparo said.