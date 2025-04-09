By Dr. Mohammad Asaduzzaman

Effective river water management is the most reliable method of guaranteeing environmental stability and sustainable economic growth. China is in the forefront of river water, sediment, and flood control systems, as well as river infrastructure projects in Asian region.

When chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus recently visited China, the topic of Chinese cooperation in Bangladesh’s river management came to light. Given that Bangladesh has hundreds of rivers crisscrossing its water systems and Bangladesh still struggles with appropriate and efficient river water management and global partnerships, Yunus has rightly asked China for a 50-year master plan. Meeting with China’s Water Resources Minister Li Guoying at a state guesthouse in Beijing on March 27, he made this well-timed proposal.

“We face the same challenges as you. We would be happy if you share your experiences,” the chief adviser told the Chinese minister. The Chinese official pledged Bangladesh technical assistance and knowledge, acknowledging that the two nations face similar water management issues. In addition, following their bilateral meeting on March 28, Yunus and Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to expand their cooperation beyond economic and technical cooperation to include hydrological forecasting, flood prevention, and the development of water resources, including disaster reduction, river dredging, integrated management of water resources, and the sharing of related technologies. The signing of the implementation plan for the agreement of understanding on the exchange of hydrological information of the Yarlung Zanbo-Jamuna River was noted favorably by both Beijing and Dhaka. Chinese companies were encouraged to join Bangladesh’s Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP).

Bangladesh is a low-lying and lower-riparian nation with abundant prospects for biodiversity restoration and river resource use through sustainable river water management. Of the 907 rivers that exist today, 90% suffer from a lack of comprehensive, good river governance, severe pollution, siltation, climate change, unfavorable weather, navigable crises, an efficient dredging system, poor management at the local level, artificial barriers erected by higher-riparian India, and a lack of interregional cross-flow data. These have led to a number of crises, including problems with fresh water for agriculture and everyday use, floods, droughts, and massive siltation in different areas, which have made matters worse. This has mostly been attributed to the river’s navigational problem. River pollution and encroachment are not the only threats to biodiversity. According to IUCN statistics from 2015, 31 animal species are now extinct in the nation. Today, many animal species face threats.

It is important to keep in mind that rivers play a crucial role in Bangladesh’s social, cultural, political, and economic life. Fresh water that flows through many rivers stretched out like a net is the primary source of biodiversity, the environment, food production, and human livelihood. Bangladesh is one of the few nations with rivers with huge potential in the globe. There is a compelling cause to protect encroached and polluted rivers. Fish resources should also be appropriately used through the river.

In addition to generating foreign cash by exporting fish and fulfilling domestic demand, river conservation is the vibrant way to save lives, save the environment and agricultural productivity, improve soil fertility, sustain production, slow down global warming, and maintain natural equilibrium. Appropriate and efficient measures are required for such. Poor management, pollution, unnecessary and impromptu infrastructure and embankment construction, silt buildup have already killed off many rivers, and the 907 that remain are still having difficulty surviving. Under a comprehensive strategy, the interim administration continues to implement a comprehensive program for re-dredging minor rivers, canals, and reservoirs across 64 districts aligning with the Bangladesh Water Development Board’s (BWDB) efforts.

Despite the fact that many rivers and canals have been dug up and excavated but urbanization, encroachment, neglect and India hurdle continue to result in the substantial loss of canals and water bodies across the country, which has been causing waterlogging in Dhaka, floods in north Bengal, Sylhet and Cumilla region and other problems. however, post-excavation upkeep and appropriate sediment distribution are lacking. In order to restore river navigability before it gets too full, quality re-excavation and maintenance are crucial. China’s post-excavation accomplishments and experience in balancing nature and infrastructural development are enormous. To preserve the existence of the river, pragmatic river governance with Bangladeshi topographical characteristics is required. Furthermore, Bangladesh had been looking to India for assistance in managing its cross-border rivers for a long time. However, because of India’s hegemonic mindset and self-centered calculations, even Bangladesh never receives a fair share of its river water from the Ganges, Teesta, or Surma-Kushiara, despite the Ganges Water Treaty and international river law.

Bangladesh has always suffered greatly from Indian dirty river politics. Bangladesh is looking for Chinese assistance since it lacks the necessary funds, technical know-how, and expertise in this area. With the help of Chinese experience, joint venture investments, the establishment of a joint committee, training, and funding, Bangladesh may develop a top-notch river water management system. China has a proven track record of managing water resources at both the local and national levels. This experience includes water initiatives, innovative methods with local characteristics, and efficient social water resource management. On the international scene, China is in a good position to share this important knowledge and spread the creative, successful cutting-edge technologies for river management that are being developed there.

Using state-of-the-art technology for high-quality agricultural production and clean water, sewage treatment, combating desertification, and supporting environmentally friendly development projects, the Chinese government has been working on the ecological restoration of rivers in recent years. For example, the South-to-North Water Diversion Project, the largest inter-basin water diversion project in the world that benefits a huge population, and the management of the Yellow River have been in place for millennia. The mainline of the Yellow River has already seen 25 years of uninterrupted flow thanks to thorough water resource management, guaranteeing a steady supply of water for the agriculture, industry, and livelihoods of people on both banks of the river.

Water management problems arise from floods, droughts, and distribution in the Ganges, Brahmaputra, and Meghna river basin, which is shared by China, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal. International cooperation is desperately required, particularly from China. It also makes sense for Bangladesh to want to use China’s technology and experience to establish a smart water conservation system and improve data exchange during floods, given Bangladesh’s unique environment.

Furthermore, China has a lengthy history of assisting BRI partners in managing their rivers. Through technical assistance, training initiatives, and foreign aid projects, China has helped developing nations meet their water and sanitation targets. Under the China-South Cooperation Green Envoys Program and the China-ASEAN Green Envoys Program, it also offers technical training and environmental management.

San Lorenzo Water Supply Project has been a huge help to the Brazilian state of São Paulo. China has also aggressively encouraged collaboration on water resources in the Lancang-Mekong River Basin. The Moragahakanda Reservoir Project, Sri Lanka’s largest water conservation project, which was sponsored by China, is now complete and will supply millions of people with safe drinking water in addition to irrigation. Chinese cooperation in river management in Bangladesh started in 2016 when BWDB and Power China held talks. With the Teesta River as its top objective, Power China might should prioritize a Sustainable River Management Program that would encompass all of Bangladesh’s important rivers.

China can help Dhaka meet the water-related targets of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Bangladesh might make the most of its rivers and increase its wealth. For example, Bangladesh’s Teesta River water shortage reduces the country’s yearly output of Boro rice by 1.5 million tons, which accounts for 8.9% of total rice production. Moreover, during rainy seasons, the area floods, harming infrastructure, crops, and animals. These losses might be avoided, and the Chinese investment could boost agricultural production by 14%, generate $3 billion worth production and quality jobs, encourage cluster industrial growth, and improve regional connections. However, the Dhaka-Beijing River cooperation could be solution for Bangladesh’s good river water governance if China and Bangladesh move ahead with charting the 50-year master plan.