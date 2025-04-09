India’s Fisheries Sector Under Climate Stress: A Critical Evaluation Of Sustainability – OpEd

By Deepshikha Singh

The relentless march of global warming, evidenced by 2024’s record-breaking temperatures, casts a long shadow over India’s vital fisheries sector. It examines the potential ramifications of changing climatic conditions on this multi-billion-dollar industry, scrutinizing its resilience and the socio-economic vulnerabilities of its stakeholders.

India, a global fisheries powerhouse, boasting a vast network of inland and marine resources, faces an unprecedented challenge. With a production trajectory that propelled it to the world’s second-largest fish producer, the sector’s 9% annual growth rate highlights its economic significance. However, this growth is threatened by climate change-induced disruptions to marine ecosystems.

The evidence points to a looming crisis. Research indicates potential scarcity of specific fish varieties, alongside regional disparities in vulnerability. Rising sea surface temperatures are triggering fish stock migration, altering traditional fishing patterns and impacting catch yields. Simultaneously, inland water bodies grapple with declining dissolved oxygen levels, weakening aquatic species’ immunity and increasing disease susceptibility.

The intricate interplay of ocean acidification and altered oceanographic patterns poses a profound threat to marine biodiversity. Coral reefs, crucial breeding grounds and biodiversity hotspots, are particularly vulnerable. The disruption of ocean currents, vital for nutrient distribution and climate regulation, could trigger cascading ecological consequences.

This analysis delves into the socio-economic dimensions of climate change’s impact. India’s extensive network of fishing villages and landing centres, supporting millions of fishers and fish workers, faces potential economic hardship. The disruption of the supply chain, impacting processing, distribution, and export, could have far-reaching economic repercussions.

The Indian government’s existing initiatives, including the Blue Revolution, the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund, and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, represent significant investments. However, the efficacy of these schemes in mitigating climate change impacts remains a crucial question. This article will further examine the government’s preparedness, pending a response from the Union Ministry of Fisheries, to address the evolving challenges.

This analysis aims to move beyond mere observation, constructing a comprehensive picture of the sector’s vulnerability by integrating current trends, future projections, and likely climate impacts. It seeks to identify critical intervention points and propose adaptive strategies to ensure the sustainable future of India’s fisheries sector, safeguarding both ecological integrity and the livelihoods of millions. The question remains: can India’s vast fisheries resources, and the communities that depend on them, withstand the escalating pressures of a warming planet? This article seeks to provide a nuanced, evidence-based exploration of this critical question.