Iran: Army To Expand Drone Bases

By Tasnim News Agency

The Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari unveiled plans to set up more drone bases across the country.

In remarks at a meeting of senior commanders, held in Tehran on Wednesday, General Heidari said the Army Ground Force has drawn up plans to construct and develop more drone bases in Iran.

He noted that the Army has set up many drone bases in different parts of the country, including along the borders.

Describing the unmanned aerial vehicles as unique and influential weapons of the future battles, he said the Iranian Army has managed to manufacture various drones and micro air vehicles.

The Army is currently developing drones that could meet the Ground Force’ demands in various operations, the commander stated.

In July 2022, General Heidari unveiled plans for the establishment of new military units operating with unmanned aerial vehicles.

Pointing to the sophisticated UAVs that the Army’s “Drone Base 313” has taken possession of, including cruise drones and the Heidar drones, he said the Ground Force has submitted a proposal for the establishment of five drone units.