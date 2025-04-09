Pakistan’s Solidarity with Myanmar: Support To Earthquake Victims – OpEd

By Umair Khan

With tragedy unfolding, Pakistan has once more demonstrated its inclination to be ready at other human beings’ behest and stay by Myanmar during this time of crisis in the aftermath of an earthquake that already took more than 2,000 lives. This timely and generous support is a Pakistan wish of action like a world good Samaritan, who is committed to regional integration and global human responsibilities. Not only does it give relief to Pakistan today but also improves its relations with Myanmar and reaffirms its patronage to needy countries.

A severely powerful earthquake hit Myanmar on 28th March 2025. The destruction of the country is unprecedented in history. Many people were killed, and houses were turned into rubble and infrastructure destroyed. There are broken communities that need relief. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif immediately instructed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to send and deploy relief to the victims.

On this prime ministerial instruction, the first consignment of aid from Pakistan was sent on the spot. The chartered plane had 35 tons of the key material like foodgrains, medicines, blankets, tents, and water purifying units in Yangon, the country capital. This was followed by an enormous relief in the subsequent days.

Pakistan’s initial reaction to the earthquake disaster is the best illustration of its human diplomacy. Beyond material assistance, Pakistan’s leaders also expressed authentic condolences to the people and government of Myanmar. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Sharif dispatched Pakistan’s sympathy messages to Myanmar and averred that the country stood alongside Myanmar at the time of this need. Pakistan’s Prime Minister assured Myanmar that the country was with Myanmar in its rehabilitation and reconstruction phase.

Such assistance is both a demonstration of solidarity and an affirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to stand by its foreign obligations. By rushing to Myanmar’s rescue from such devastating tragedy, Pakistan reaffirms that it will assist neighboring and regional nations in times of distress irrespective of political or economic interests.

The first response of Pakistan also reflects the fact of regional solidarity in natural disasters. While the whole international community responds to colossal humanitarian crises, only the regional players themselves possess the nearest response capability in view. This exhibition of solidarity bravery is particularly valuable in the South Asian subcontinental nations, where natural disasters in the shape of earthquakes, floods, and cyclones are common occurrences.

By this gesture to Myanmar, Pakistan establishes the example of how countries can unite in times of need in the face of geopolitics rivalry for the well-being of humankind. The help is not merely an act of kindness but a declaration of solidarity in the suffering the countries of the region are experiencing.

The promptness and efficiency of Pakistan’s relief aid response confirm the NDMA leadership coordination role in directing relief operations in case of a disaster. The top disaster response management authority in Pakistan, the NDMA, responded positively by dispatching the initial batch of relief and delivering it safely to Myanmar. The response system enables Pakistan to access the resources quickly within a response to global emergencies and position itself as a credible international humanitarian response actor.

Besides the relief aid provided to extend into the immediate short term, Pakistan’s move in providing aid to Myanmar has greater diplomatic value. It is a step towards the construction of the image of Pakistan as a global player of stature by showing that it is able to act in pursuit of national interests while being respectful of international cooperation and humanitarian values. Acts of benevolence are one of the key weapons in the construction of diplomatic relations and generating increased confidence and goodwill between nations.

In the case of Myanmar, Pakistani assistance is channelled into the potential for securing ties through human intervention. Like such a body, not only does it mobilize in the initial stages following disaster, but it also provides the platform for economic and diplomatic realignment on a sustained basis.

The rapid response of Pakistan to the horrendous destruction wrought by the Myanmar earthquake renders it an authentic humanitarian diplomat and a regional team player. By providing relief and sympathetic aid on time, Pakistan reasserts its position as a responsible global leader in assisting suffering nations. With recovery and rebuilding starting, Pakistan’s initiative would be an exemplary demonstration of the capability of coordination and humanitarianism in the midst of crisis. By so doing, Pakistan allows man’s anguish to unwind, and retains that fraternal cord of common striving that constitutes international personality.