Recalibrating Dhaka’s Trade Policy In An Era Of Economic Nationalism – OpEd

By Arman Ahmed

There were tremors around the world when U.S. President Donald Trump brought back “reciprocal tariffs,” and it wasn’t just the usual economic powerhouses. South Asia was shocked when the United States put a steep 37% tariff on Bangladesh’s exports to the country. This could threaten the security of one of the world’s most dependent economies on clothing exports.

It’s not just about trade for Bangladesh; this tax is a way of life. The textile and clothing industries, which bring in over 80% of the country’s foreign income, have helped it become more industrialized very quickly. The U.S. has always been one of the biggest buyers of clothes from Bangladesh, so the tariff is like a straight blow to its industry. It has effects that go far beyond business. In a world where economic nationalism and strategic alliances are becoming more important, Trump’s tariff puts Bangladesh in an unenviable spot, it has to decide quickly whether to stick to its old allies or change its political and economic strategies.

Trump put tariffs in place because he has long believed in trade fairness, or what he sees as a lack of it. His view is that American businesses have been hurt by “unfair” trade practices by foreign rivals who have free access to U.S. markets while keeping their own safe with high tariffs and other rules. Bangladesh has been added to this story, even though it is a growing country and not a strategic rival. The new tariff makes countries that are growing economically but don’t have much political power more vulnerable.

The effects on Bangladesh’s economy right away are clear. Leaders in the industry are already worried about orders that have been canceled, investors who are hesitant to spend, and a lack of certainty in production cycles. With more than four million workers, mostly women, in the clothing industry, the social effects could be very bad. If the taxes stay in place for more than a fiscal quarter, the World Bank says that GDP growth could slow down. The U.S. move could also have an impact on related businesses, including logistics, spinning mills, and packaging.

But the problem also gives us a chance to think about things and change our plans. The main problem is not just the tariff, but also how much Bangladesh relies on just a few countries, mostly the US and EU. This plan may have made money in the short term, but it has made the country politically weak. Now is the time to rethink how it interacts with the world economy.

Bangladesh needs to deal with more countries than just Western countries in order to achieve its long-term goals. Japan and South Korea are looking for alternatives to China in their supply lines. Bangladesh could position itself as a partner that they can trust and who follows the rules. Political inertia has made it hard for South Asia’s regional unity through SAARC or BIMSTEC for a long time. This needs to change. Even though Bangladesh isn’t a part yet, ASEAN also has programs like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) that make it easier to trade and invest.

This is also a good time for Bangladesh to think again about its place in the structure of world governance. It is still one of the biggest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions and a strong supporter of climate justice, but its economic diplomacy is still very cautious. Now that Dhaka has reached out to the United States Trade Representative (USTR) and the State Department, it needs to keep in touch with Capitol Hill, think tanks, and the American business community. Bangladesh should argue that the high tariffs on its products hurt not only its own growth but also the growth of American stores and people who buy things in America.

From the point of view of international relations, the tax issue shows a bigger change in world politics, transnationalism is taking the place of multilateralism. One-sided actions and national interests are changing the liberal international order that emerged after the Cold War. This order stressed unity and interdependence. Trump’s tax on Bangladesh makes this point even more clear that countries which never had a military rivalry with the U.S. are also not safe.

Dhaka needs to accept this as the new truth and change to fit it. That means making the economy stronger by changing things at home, like making rules easier to follow, making workers’ rights better, and moving up the value chain. But it also means changing its foreign policy to be more aggressive and cover a wider range of issues. Some countries, like Vietnam, have been able to keep trading with the U.S. while also strengthening their strategic ties with other countries in the area.

Bangladesh could make a big move if they play their cards right. Not only could a well-thought-out reaction lessen the damage right away, it could also make the country look like a more mature player in world politics. It will be important to use quiet negotiation and change the way things are planned. Bangladesh should not be seen as just trying to get its bigger partners to feel sorry for it; it should show itself as a reliable and necessary part of the regional supply chain.

Small and medium-sized powers like Bangladesh need to take charge as the world moves toward a more broken up and competitive order. Trump’s tariffs are a wake-up call a reminder that in the new world order, you have to work hard to be relevant. The next step in Dhaka’s rise will depend on whether it sees this as a short-term disaster or a long-term strategic turning point.