The Horn Of Africa States: The Return To Nation States A Potential Possibility – OpEd

By Dr. Suleiman Walhad

Colonial Europe created the current states of region, except for Somalia which came into being after merger of two-separately administered colonial entities – Italian Somalia and British Somalia, the former, a colony and UN Trust territory and the latter a protectorate, in 1960. It was a harbinger of the return to the original nation states of the region, although the process has taken longer than it should have. Many other nations which went into the control of others, like the Tigrayans, the Amhara, the Sidama, the Afar, the Oromo and other nations who lost their identities and became the colonially concocted Ethiopia of today, are now emerging and fighting for their own freedoms.

Before Menelik, there was only the mini kingdom of Shoa, known as Abyssinia, while the states of Tigray, Sidama, Afar, Somalia, and others remained separate nations. The Ottomans controlled the northern coasts, which currently represents Eritrea, while most of the Somali nation remained one entity, mostly independent of any foreign influences except for few enclaves of its coastal regions, which were under the control of Egyptians (Zeila and Berbera) and Omanis (Mogadishu and Barawe), until the UK, the French, the Italians, and the growing Abyssinia divided the Somali lands among themselves, with the UK taking two slices, with the others each taking a slice.

The 1960s created most of the current states of the region, following the Second World War, which put to an end the process of colonialism giving way to neo-colonialism, keeping most of the ex-colonies tied economically to the ex-colonialist countries. India and Pakistan and the sub-continent of India generally remained tied to the Uk although the creation of the Nonaligned Movement during the cold war between the protagonists of the time, NATO and the Warsaw Pact, provided some kind of independent maneuverings. The Arab world due to its newly found oil wealth also kept links with the West, mostly the United States and to some extent the United Kingdom. The French kept most of its colonies tied strongly to France, with some Sahelian African states moving away only recently.

The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1989 gave rise to a new global political infrastructure, often described as the unipolar world with the United States on top of the pyramid of nations. It was truly a pax-Americana period, and it was during this time, when neo-liberalism, civil societies and individual freedoms, got precedence over everything else and non-nation entities like the United Nations Organization, the European Union, the African Union to a lesser extent, the IMF and the World Bank, the World Trade Organization (WTO) and others gained tract and hence major influences.

It would appear that we are on the edge of yet another change with the rising of a new multipolar world where the nation-state is coming more important. No wonder the current United States administration pronounces its America first policies, and hence the tariffs to protect its markets and its industries, although the cost of these tariffs will only be paid by no one else but by the Americans.

The nation state building processes are also now in the Horn of Africa States region but in this case, it appears to be violent, as is the case in most African environments. Clear manifestation of freedoms are denied to the peoples of Africa by their own governments and politicians, which then makes violence as the only way out. Such was the cases of South Sudan or the creation of Eritrea, and it appears to be the cases now of Tigray, the Sidama, the Afar, the Amhara, the Somali, and the Oromo, who all want to secede from Ethiopia to make their own nation states, but which are being kept together by force by the Ethiopian state.

The continuing call for an outlet to a sea is probably an attempt to placate those who want to go their own ways, away from the center of Ethiopia and build their own independent nations. The strong nation of Ethiopia is no longer at ease and the center is shaking. The many attempts to direct the focus of many of its component nations to the center’s needs appears to be failing and the return to the old nation states of the region appears to be inevitable.

Perhaps it would be better this way, but only if the current political class overcame their fears and allowed the completion of such processes of new nation states. It is when a better regional set up could be worked out among the various independent nations in the place of being forced to stay together, as is currently the case.

Could the region ever adjust itself to accept such a new reality? It is not clear. However, it would be much better for the region’s politicians to come to terms with the realities of the world of today – the return to nation states, where individual countries are rising to attend to the needs of their populations. Would the region be better off coming together as independent states or being coerced and hence become prey for other nations, as seems to be the case today?

The arrogance of the past and the old claimed imperial pride cannot be a solution for the region’s current needs. It would be more realistic to accept the new world order – the multipolar nation states world. The West is currently busy reforming itself and has no time for violent places like the Horn of Africa States region.

The United States and Europe are on different tracks, while Russia, their old competitor is yet on another plain altogether. They have no time for the poorly managed region, although its geostrategic location still attracts those who hover around bigger nations, scavenging. The Chinese and other Asiatic nations appear to be mesmerized by the maneuvers of the northern states of the world, and as usual are just watching!

It would wiser for the region’s politicians to move away from the past and prepare for a different world infrastructure that puts the nation state ahead of the old and failed frameworks. Each nation is currently fortifying itself and it is perhaps time the region’s leaders adopted a superior approach to the past strategies, which did not work.