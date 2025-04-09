Triumph Of Democracy In South Korea – Analysis

By Dr. Rajaram Panda

April 4, 2025 was a day when democracy triumphed in South Korea following the country’s Constitutional Court uphelding the impeachment of the country’s President Yoon Suk-yeol, removing him from office. In December 2024, Yoon had attempted to thwart the country’s National Assembly, which was obstructing his agenda, by declaring martial law. He censored the media and banned large gatherings, ordered troops and police to arrest opposition leaders and a leftist journalist.

Yoon thundered, “shoot, if necessary”. The spectre of return to the country’s violent, pre-democratic past loomed large. Fortunately, neither the army nor the police obeyed Yoon’s orders. A possible massacre was thus avoided. It may be recalled that the country was ruled by military dictators from 1961 to 1987. Having tasted democracy since then, the people and lawmakers were no longer willing to accept another spell of military rule. Legislators pushed past guns to vote down the declaration, and thousands of protesters filled the streets. Within six hours, Yoon was forced to call off his plan.

But within this short time, Yoon had done something utterly undemocratic. Mass protests continued throughout the winter, calling for Yoon’s arrest and prosecution. He was eventually impeached and indicted for crimes against the state. That was a meaningful step for a relatively new democracy but impeachment did not automatically lead to removal from office. That was the job of the nation’s Constitutional Court to decide. The court deliberated for two and a half months. Then on April 4, 2025, the justices ruled unanimously (8–0) in favour of Yoon’s ouster.

Outside the court, the scene was boisterous. While Yoon was cocooned in his house and thus out of public view, people invoked a metaphor of rebirth: new democratic spring is ushered. Removing Yoon from office was indeed a victory and triumph of democracy and the rejoicing was expected.

The Constitutional Court’s historic decision to remove Yoon from office was based on several key factors. His motives and the way he declared martial law on December 3, 2024 as well as his actions during his short-lived martial law imposition were either unconstitutional or lacked legal grounds. The court rejected Yoon’s claims that the imposition of martial law was merely a warning to his political opponents, that it was within his presidential authority and that it followed a legitimate Cabinet process. The eight-member panel unanimously upheld the impeachment motion against Yoon. It came 111 days after the National Assembly passed the impeachment motion and 123 days after Yoon declared martial law.

The key reasons behind the court’s decision to oust Yoon were impeachment motions and legislative actions by the National Assembly did not constitute a national crisis, violated the Assembly’s authority to exercise its power and infringed upon the military’s political neutrality, allegations of election frauds did not require military intervention, thereby undermining independence National Election Commission (NEC), and declared martial law without proper Cabinet deliberations and the National Assembly was not immediately notified, thereby not complying to the procedural requirements.

The court dismissed Yoon’s justification that imposing military rule was necessary to counter what he called a governance paralysis caused by opposition-led legislation and the impeachment of high-ranking officials. The justices ruled that at the time martial law was declared, the controversial bills had not yet taken effect and thus did not create an immediate crisis. The justices ruled that even if the Assembly’s actions were problematic for the president, such issues should have been addressed through constitutional procedures, not emergency military measures that lacked legal justification.

Yoon’s unlawful troop deployment also irked the judges. After declaring martial law, Yoon deployed hundreds of troops, including special operations forces, to the Assembly. Police blocked the entrance, forcing some lawmakers to climb over walls to enter the building. Yoon ordered military officials to forcibly remove lawmakers from the Chamber to prevent them from voting to lift martial law. The court ruled that these actions were unconstitutional. The court observed: “The Constitution and the Martial Law Act require that a state of emergency be declared only when there is a military necessity or a need to maintain public order and safety.” The ruling emphasized that using military force to obstruct the legislative process was unconstitutional, as it violated a constitutional provision granting the Assembly authority to request the lifting of martial law. It also infringed upon lawmakers’ rights to deliberation, voting and parliamentary immunity. Additionally, the military deployment was problematic as it infringed upon the military’s political neutrality.

The court also rejected Yoon’s argument that his declaration of martial law was necessary due to alleged election fraud and a lack of cooperation from the NEC in investigating the matter. Under the emergency military rule, dozens of soldiers were deployed to NEC offices under Yoon’s orders to look into the election watchdog’s servers. The judges ruled that martial law troop’s presence at the NEC offices amounted to “an unauthorised search and seizure without a warrant”, which violated the principle of warrant-based procedures and infringed on the independence of the election watchdog. The court noted that speculations on election integrity should have been addressed through political, and judicial means, not through the deployment of military forces.

The court also found that Yoon violated procedural requirements by failing to convene a formal Cabinet meeting before declaring martial law, which is a key legal step required by the Constitution. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and several ministers had testified that Yoon made the decision unilaterally after holding a brief meeting, without proper consultation. Based on these violations, the court came to the conclusion that Yoon had committed serious constitutional violations deserving impeachment, stating that he “abandoned his duty to uphold the Constitution and gravely betrayed the trust of the sovereign citizens of Korea.”

Yoon’s ouster marked the second consecutive impeachment of a conservative president after former President Park Geun-hye was removed from office in March 2017 over a corruption scandal.

By law, the next presidential election must be held within 60 days to fill the vacant post. Acting President Han Duck-soo is required to announce the date within 10 days. According to the NEC, the voting date can be set between May 24 and June 3. Given that the 2017 presidential election was held exactly 60 days after the ousting of former President Park Geun-hye, June 3 is likely to be the voting day.