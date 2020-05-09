ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, May 10, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Zarif, EU’s Borrell Hold Talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed a range of issues in a telephone conversation on Friday.

In the telephone conversation, Zarif and Borrell talked about various regional and international issues.

The two diplomat discussed the latest regional and international developments, the 2015 Iran nuclear deal –known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – and the global fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In recent weeks, the Iranian foreign minister has been engaged in intensive and widespread consultations with foreign officials within the framework of the health diplomacy and the exposure of the acts of economic and medical terrorism that the US has committed against the Iranian nation.

In late March, Borrell expressed solidarity with Iran, denounced the US’ unilateral sanctions against the health and life of Iranian people, and called for consultation and cooperation among the countries to find effective solutions to the problem.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

