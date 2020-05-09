Iran’s Zarif, EU’s Borrell Hold Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed a range of issues in a telephone conversation on Friday.

In the telephone conversation, Zarif and Borrell talked about various regional and international issues.

The two diplomat discussed the latest regional and international developments, the 2015 Iran nuclear deal –known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – and the global fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In recent weeks, the Iranian foreign minister has been engaged in intensive and widespread consultations with foreign officials within the framework of the health diplomacy and the exposure of the acts of economic and medical terrorism that the US has committed against the Iranian nation.

In late March, Borrell expressed solidarity with Iran, denounced the US’ unilateral sanctions against the health and life of Iranian people, and called for consultation and cooperation among the countries to find effective solutions to the problem.