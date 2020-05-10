Russia Celebrates 75th Anniversary Of Victory Day Amid Lockdown

By Eurasia Review

On the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden. This was the first time that Putin has been in public in almost a month.

The celebration was held despite Moscow remaining under lockdown from the coronavirus, with local media reporting the streets were empty in Moscow. In past years the event had drawn thousands to fill the streets. There had been calls to delay the celebration. However, Putin said “We will, as usual, widely and solemnly mark the anniversary date, do it with dignity, as our duty to those who have suffered, achieved, and accomplished the victory tells us.”

According to the Kremlin, the ceremony at the memorial ended with a march of the guard of honor and a military band.

Putin also laid flowers at the obelisks of hero cities and the monument honoring the cities of military glory.

Following the ceremony on Ivanovskaya Square of the Moscow Kremlin, Vladimir Putin watched a flypast marking the 75th anniversary of Victory.

Putin instructed Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to pass on his words of appreciation to the airborne personnel and ground services of the Russian Defence Ministry who performed and supported the flypast over Moscow and other Russian cities on Victory Day.

Putin congratulated veterans and all Russians on Victory Day.

“This day is our most important and most cherished holiday, which we celebrate solemnly across our nation, all together,” Putin said, adding, “Victory Day will always have a tremendous spiritual and moral significance and be a sacred date for us.”