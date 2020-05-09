ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, May 10, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

File photo of Iran's Mahan Air airplane. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

US State Department Says Iran’s Mahan Air Playing Role In Coronavirus Spread

Arab News 0 Comments

By

The US State Department has lambasted an Iranian airline for its role in spreading COVID-19, urging countries to “avoid the coronavirus and sanction risks by keeping Mahan Air out of your country.”

State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus described the airline as a “deeply troubled weapons of mass destruction proliferator,” in a tweet on Saturday, adding how it “supports terrorism and the Maduro regime.”

An earlier BBC investigation revealed Mahan Air, which has links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), continued flying to China and elsewhere for weeks after Tehran barred international flights on Jan. 31.

Data showed flights continued until March despite the travel ban, and the BBC investigation established Iraq’s and Lebanon’s first coronavirus cases originated on Mahan Air flights.

The US designated Mahar Air a supporter of terrorism in 2011 because of its support for the Quds Force of the IRGC. The airline is banned from Saudi airspace, and has been stripped of its landing rights in Germany, France, Spain and Italy.

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper.

