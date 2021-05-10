ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, May 10, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Mrauk-U structures on Mya Yadanar Hill in Thandwe Township, Arakan State, Myanmar. Photo Credit: DMG

Mrauk-U structures on Mya Yadanar Hill in Thandwe Township, Arakan State, Myanmar. Photo Credit: DMG
1 East Asia Pacific Entertainment Religion 

Myanmar: Construction Of Mrauk-U Replica In Thandwe Twsp Over 50% Complete

DMG 0 Comments

By

Construction of numerous replicas of ancient Mrauk-U structures on Mya Yadanar Hill in Thandwe Township, Arakan State, is more than 50% complete, according to a local pagoda board of trustees. 

Construction of the pagodas began in December 2017, and 117 replicas have been completed to date. 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and political instability, construction of Mrauk-U’s Lay Myethna Pagoda replica was delayed, said U Nyi Phru, a member of the pagoda construction committee. 

He added that construction of the Mrauk-U replicas in Thandwe Township was aimed at ensuring that ethnic Burmese, including tourists visiting Ngapali Beach, could see and experience an approximation of the ancient Mrauk-U cultural relics. 

“Our main purpose is to promote the tourism industry in Thandwe Township,” said Ko Zeyar Lin, a local resident. “Many local and foreign visitors to Ngapali Beach may have never been to Mrauk-U. Looking at the pagodas here, they may wonder if there are such pagodas in Mrauk-U. They will want to go to Mrauk-U to pay homage to the ancient pagodas.” 

The replica of Mrauk-U’s Lay Myethna Pagoda, also known as the four-faced pagoda, is 60 feet tall and 40 feet in diameter, and is estimated to cost more than K200 million. U Nyi Phru urged people to make charitable donations for the pagoda’s ongoing construction. 

Construction of the Mrauk-U replica was led by the late Mya Pyin Sayadaw, a Buddhist monk.

DMG

DMG

Development Media Group (DMG) was founded on the Thai-Myanmar border on January 9, 2012, in accordance with the current requirements of Arakan (Rakhine) State, by both residents inside the country, and former residents now in exile, who see value in meaningful quality media and applying news media as a powerful resource for regional stability, peace-making, and holistic and sustainable development.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.