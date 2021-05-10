Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan Performs Umrah At Grand Mosque In Makkah

By Arab News

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the Umrah pilgrimage in Makkah on Sunday.

Upon his arrival at the Grand Mosque, Khan was received by a number of officials of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques and the special force for the security of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Khan arrived in the Kingdom on Friday on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In Makkah, Khan met with Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Al-Othaimeen to discuss the Islamic world and issues on the OIC’s agenda, particularly combating Islamophobia and the situation of Muslims in non-OIC countries.

Al-Othaimeen praised Pakistan for leading OIC members’ efforts at the UN to present a draft resolution to the next session of the General Assembly concerning adopting an international day to combat Islamophobia.

During the meeting, they stressed the need to strengthen joint Islamic action, cooperation and solidarity among member states.

Al-Othaimeen praised relations between the organization and Pakistan, as well as the country and the prime minister’s contributions in developing and strengthening cooperation between member states and defending the issues of the Islamic nation in various international forums.

Earlier on Sunday, Khan left Madinah headed for Jeddah, after he visited the Prophet’s Mosque and performed prayers there.

He was seen off from Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah by a number of senior, civilian and military officials.