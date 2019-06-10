Iran Unveils New Advanced Missile Defense System

By Fars News Agency

Iran on Sunday unveiled a new home-made state-of-the-art missile defense system named ‘Khordad 15’ which is equipped with passive phased array radar system for detecting fighter jets, stealth targets and cruise missiles.

The missile defense system was unveiled in a ceremony participated by Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and Commander of the Iranian Army’s Khatam ol-Anbiya Air Defense Base Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard in Tehran today.

Elaborating on the features and capabilities of the defense shield, General Hatami said that it can trace targets, including fighter jets and enemy drones, 150km away and intercept them at a range of 120km.

“It can also trace stealth targets in areas 85km in distance, and destroy them at a distance of 45km,” he added.

General Hatami said that the missile defense system can trace, engage, and destroy 6 targets simultaneously, enjoys high mobility and can be prepared for operation in less than 5 minutes.

“The system is equipped with (passive) phased-array radar system with a multiple-target-engagement capability. It also has separate launch pads, and operates with Sayyad 3 missiles,” he underlined.

The Iranian military officials have in several occasions said that the country’s advances in building different military equipment are merely aimed at defending the country against any possible aggression.

In relevant remarks last month, General Sabahi Fard underscored high power of the country’s radar and missile systems, warning of a crushing response to possible threats.

He stressed that the country enjoyed integrated missile and radar systems, saying the Army constantly monitored threats on land, air and sea so that if the enemy wanted to take any action, it would face a firm and crushing response.

He said that the Iranian Armed Forces were using all capacities, including good training, to promote their power against all possible challenges.