69 Senators And Representatives Urge Congress To Lift Restrictions On Transferring Guantánamo Prisoners To US Mainland – OpEd

By Andy Worthington

In the long and shameful 20-year history of the prison at Guantánamo Bay, obstacles to the prison’s closure — and to the conditions in which prisoners are held — have been raised persistently, since 2010, after President Obama lost control of Congress in the mid-term elections, by Republican lawmakers, in the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This year, as in previous years, concerned Democrats are hoping to overturn these provisions, and below I’m posting a letter they wrote recently to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, but before I get to that it’s worthwhile looking back at the long history of these Congressional obstacles.

In December 2010, when Congress passed the NDAA for 2011, it included, for the first time, three provisions regarding Guantánamo that represented an unacceptable intrusion on the president’s authority: firstly, a ban on the use of funds to bring any Guantánamo prisoners to the US mainland for any reasons, even to face trials; secondly, a ban on the use of funds to purchase or construct any facility on the US mainland for housing prisoners held, at the time, at Guantánamo; and, thirdly, a requirement that, before any prisoner is released, the defense secretary must sign off on the safety of doing so.

The first of these provisions was specifically aimed at derailing the Obama administration’s proposals to try Khalid Shiekh Mohammed (KSM) and the other men accused of involvement in the 9/11 attacks on the US mainland in federal court (and, just to make it clear, it mentioned KSM by name), while the second was designed to prevent the closure of Guantánamo by derailing the administration’s efforts to buy the empty Thomson Correctional Center in Illinois to transfer men from Guantánamo so that the prison could be closed. The third provision, meanwhile, was meant to make the release of prisoners unpalatable, as any post-release problems would become the responsibility of the defense secretary.

At the time, the provision banning Guantánamo prisoners from being tried on the US mainland was criticized not just by Democrats, but also by David B. Rivkin Jr. and Lee A. Casey, lawyers who served in the Justice Department under Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush, who wrote, in the Wall Street Journal, that “Congressional efforts to block future trials by imposing spending restrictions on the president are unconstitutional and should be abandoned.” Calling it “a step too far,” they added, “The president is the chief federal law enforcement officer and prosecutor. Whether, when and where to bring a particular prosecution lies at the very core of his constitutional power. Conditioning federal appropriations so as to force the president to exercise his prosecutorial discretion in accordance with Congress’s wishes rather than his own violates the Constitution’s separation of powers.”

The Republicans’ interventions succeeded in getting the administration to stop the proposed 9/11 trial in New York, and also to abandon plans to buy a prison on the US mainland, but, emboldened, Republicans have proceeded, every year since, to maintain the ban on bringing Guantánamo prisoners to the US mainland for any reason, and on buying or modifying a prison on the US mainland, as well as maintaining the requirement for the defense secretary to sign off on releases, prohibiting the release of prisoners to a number of proscribed countries, and also demanding 30 days’ notice before any release.

Because of their powerlessness in Congress from 2010 to 2018, concerned Democrats were unable to effectively challenge these provisions until they regained the House in the mid-term elections in November 2018. In 2019, the House Armed Services Committee, under its new Democratic chair, Rep. Adam Smith, sought to amend the provisions by, as Just Security explained, “revert[ing] to the Bush-era policy of leaving maximum flexibility for the Commander in Chief by imposing no restrictions on transfers to the United States,” although it left intact “the onerous certification process for foreign transfers,” and also “retain[ed] a ban on the transfer of detainees to Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen.”

The Committee was particularly concerned that the ban on bringing any prisoner to the US mainland for any reason was hampering “the ability of the US government to meet its obligation to provide adequate medical care to detainees at Guantánamo given the limited medical facilities at the isolated military base, the logistical challenges of providing care on base, and the increased costs of providing care there — all of which will be exacerbated as the detainee population ages.”

However, although the Senate’s draft bill also authorized the temporary transfer of prisoners to the US mainland “for emergency or critical medical treatment,” even that provision didn’t survive the bill’s final consolidation between the House and the Senate.

Similar efforts were thwarted in 2020, and, despite the election of Joe Biden as president in November 2020, the situation in Congress still hasn’t fundamentally changed. Democrats still hold the House, but Republicans in the fractured Senate (of 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats and two independents) still hold sway, and last year all the long-standing Guantánamo provisions survived yet again, for the 12th year running.

On May 26 this year, 69 members of Congress — 14 Senators and 55 Representatives, including many amongst the 99 lawmakers who called on President Biden to close Guantánamo last year, and to release everyone not charged with a crime — once more embarked on the seemingly interminable struggle to amend the NDAA’s Guantánamo provisions, writing a letter to Rep. Adam Smith and Sen. Jack Reed, the Chairs of the House and Senate Armed Services Committee, and the Republican Ranking Members, Rep. Mike Rogers and Sen. James Inhofe, calling for the provision prohibiting the transfer of prisoners to the United States to be dropped, and also calling for the Committees to “assess the existing restrictions and certification requirements that limit the Administration’s ability to transfer detainees abroad and to eliminate any bureaucratic obstacles to foreign transfers that do not serve a compelling national security purpose.”

The full letter is posted below, and I hope that you have time to read it, and that you’ll share it if you find it useful.

The Senators’ and Representatives’ Letter to the Senate and House Armed Services Committees regarding Guantánamo and the NDAA, May 26, 2022

The Honorable Adam Smith, Chairman, House Armed Services Committee

The Honorable Jack Reed, Chairman, Senate Armed Services Committee

The Honorable Mike Rogers, Ranking Member, House Armed Services Committee

The Honorable James Inhofe, Ranking Member, Senate Armed Services Committee

Dear Chairman Smith, Chairman Reed, Ranking Member Rogers, and Ranking Member Inhofe,

Last year, 99 Members of Congress — many of us among them — wrote to President Biden urging him to close the prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba once and for all. Since that time, the Administration has made tangible progress toward that end: three detainees have been repatriated; 20 more are approved or otherwise positioned for transfer; and, according to press reports, the Administration is seeking to resolve the remaining, perpetually stalled military commission cases through plea agreements.

As the House and Senate Armed Services Committees draft the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23), we strongly urge you to eliminate annual provisions in the bill that narrow or unnecessarily encumber the Administration’s options for closing Guantánamo. Among these provisions are Sections 1033 and 1034 of the FY22 NDAA, which prohibit the transfer of detainees to the United States.

These restrictions serve no national security purpose. The U.S. has a long track record of safely incarcerating individuals convicted on terrorism-related charges. According to James Gondles, Executive Director of the American Correctional Association, “there is no evidence that housing Guantánamo detainees would bring additional attacks, attention, or danger to the United States.”

Thanks to the leadership of the House Armed Services Committee, the House of Representatives has voted to repeal these restrictions for three consecutive years. The Committee reported NDAA bills for FY20, FY21, and FY22 that would have eliminated the ban on transferring detainees to the U.S., and each of these bills passed the House, at times with broad bipartisan support.

Unfortunately, NDAA Conference Committees have not adopted the House’s position and instead have produced legislation that extends these unnecessary restrictions.

We also urge the Committees to assess the existing restrictions and certification requirements that limit the Administration’s ability to transfer detainees abroad and to eliminate any bureaucratic obstacles to foreign transfers that do not serve a compelling national security purpose. Because most of the remaining detainees have already been approved for transfer by the relevant national security and intelligence agencies, lifting unnecessary barriers to these transfers is critical to expediting the closure of Guantánamo Bay.

With an astronomical cost of $500 million annually, the indefinite detention of prisoners at Guantánamo Bay without charges or trials violates our Constitution, betrays our values, and undermines America’s credibility as an advocate for democratic values and the rule of law abroad. Earlier this year, the Chinese government publicly invoked Guantánamo Bay in its anti-U.S. propaganda to deflect criticism of its own human rights abuses. Vladimir Putin recently did the same. We simply cannot allow authoritarian adversaries to continue wielding Guantánamo Bay as a propaganda tool to justify their brutal repression.

As this year’s NDAA process moves forward, we strongly urge the House and Senate Armed Services Committees to ensure that the final NDAA for FY23 lifts the ban on transferring Guantánamo detainees to the U.S. and eliminates unnecessary bureaucratic obstacles to transferring detainees abroad. At a time when American global leadership is desperately needed to stem the rising tide of authoritarianism, it is vital that we close Guantánamo Bay once and for all.

Sincerely,

Richard J. Durbin, United States Senator

Dianne Feinstein, United States Senator

Benjamin L. Cardin, United States Senator

Thomas R. Carper, United States Senator

Edward J. Markey, United States Senator

Patty Murray, United States Senator

Kirsten Gillibrand, United States Senator

Brian Schatz, United States Senator

Elizabeth Warren, United States Senator

Amy Klobuchar, United States Senator

Ron Wyden, United States Senator

Patrick Leahy, United States Senator

Mazie K. Hirono, United States Senator

Cory A. Booker, United States Senator

Anna G. Eshoo, Member of Congress

Jerrold Nadler, Member of Congress

Adam B. Schiff, Member of Congress

Carolyn B. Maloney, Member of Congress

Barbara Lee, Member of Congress

Henry C. “Hank” Johnson, Jr., Member of Congress

Jan Schakowsky, Member of Congress

Adriano Espaillat, Member of Congress

Eleanor Holmes Norton, Member of Congress

Mark Pocan, Member of Congress

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Member of Congress

Dina Titus, Member of Congress

Jesús G. “Chuy” García, Member of Congress

Earl Blumenauer, Member of Congress

James P. McGovern, Member of Congress

Yvette D. Clarke, Member of Congress

Ilhan Omar, Member of Congress

Raúl M. Grijalva, Member of Congress

Jamaal Bowman, Ed.D., Member of Congress

Rashida Tlaib, Member of Congress

Ayanna Pressley, Member of Congress

Andy Levin, Member of Congress

James A. Himes, Member of Congress

Bobby L. Rush, Member of Congress

David E. Price, Member of Congress

Dwight Evans, Member of Congress

Peter A. DeFazio, Member of Congress

Jerry McNerney, Member of Congress

Jared Huffman, Member of Congress

Steve Cohen, Member of Congress

Alan Lowenthal, Member of Congress

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Member of Congress

Veronica Escobar, Member of Congress

Karen Bass, Member of Congress

Jamie Raskin, Member of Congress

Ro Khanna, Member of Congress

Gerald E. Connolly, Member of Congress

Cori Bush, Member of Congress

Mikie Sherrill, Member of Congress

Mark Takano, Member of Congress

Peter Welch, Member of Congress

Donald S. Beyer Jr., Member of Congress

John Yarmuth, Member of Congress

Rosa L. DeLauro, Member of Congress

Pramila Jayapal, Member of Congress

Eric Swalwell, Member of Congress

David N. Cicilline, Member of Congress

Judy Chu, Member of Congress

Katherine M. Clark, Member of Congress

Mondaire Jones, Member of Congress

Mike Quigley, Member of Congress

Betty McCollum, Member of Congress

André Carson, Member of Congress

Suzanne Bonamici, Member of Congress

Alma S. Adams, Ph.D., Member of Congress