Armenia, Russia Discuss Possible Yerevan–Baku Peace Deal

By PanARMENIAN

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has said that he and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov have discussed a possible agreement on the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the process of settling the Karabakh conflict.

Advertisement

Mirzoyan and Lavrov met in Yerevan on Thursday, June 9 and held a “constructive and sincere” discussion on issues of bilateral cooperation, partnership on international platforms, on issues of regional and international security.

Mirzoyan expressed confidence that the parties will continue to develop relations based on trust and understanding.

The diplomat also weighed in on the results of talks between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, noting that the leaders of the two countries “approved important directions for the development of our relations.”

The parties also considered issues of interaction within the the CSTO, the EAEU, the CIS and other international platforms, Sputnik Armenia reports.