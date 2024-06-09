Iran: Six Candidates Qualify For Presidential Race

By Tasnim News Agency

The list of the six final candidates for the post of president in Iran was announced by the Ministry of Interior on Sunday, around three weeks before the election day.

The list of six figures deemed qualified to run for office at the Pasteur Street of Tehran was made public on Sunday after a qualification process carried out by the Constitutional Council.

The presidential hopefuls include Saeed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi, Mostafa Poormohammadi, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and Masoud Pezeshkian.

The prominent applicants disqualified from the presidential race include former Parliament speaker Ali Larijani and former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

The Constitutional Council has been vetting 80 individuals who had put in requests for candidacy in the upcoming presidential election.

Hundreds of individuals put in requests for candidacy last week, while only 80, including four women, had met the eligibility criteria to register.

The registration process for the 14th round of Iran’s presidential election began on May 30 and ended on June 3.

The election campaign period began on Sunday and will run until June 26, while the nationwide presidential election will be held on Friday, June 28.

The new administration, the 14th one after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will assume power in late June or early July and hold office for four years.

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage crashed in northwestern mountainous forests on May 19, killing the president, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and six others.

According to the Constitution, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has taken the helm as the acting president at the discretion of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei until the election of a new president.