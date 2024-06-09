The Pakistan, Afghanistan, And India Triangle – OpEd

By Waleed Sami

Pakistan-Afghan relations are complicated and multidimensional, due to historical grievances, geopolitical realities, and volatile security concerns. Adding to the complication is India’s growing participation in Afghanistan, which Pakistan sees as a geopolitical manoeuvre to weaken its regional power. This article examines the complexities of Pakistan-Afghan relations, focusing on India’s consistent engagement in Afghanistan with the repercussions for Pakistan.

Historical Context of Pak-Afghan Relations

The Durand Line and Early Tensions

The Durand Line, created in 1893, has long been a point of friction between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Afghanistan’s refusal to recognise this line has exacerbated tensions since Pakistan’s independence in 1947. Afghanistan’s backing for the Pashtunistan Movement, which advocates for an independent state for Pashtuns, has further exacerbated the relationship between both states. Since 1947, no Afghan administration has officially accepted the Durand Line as an international boundary. They see it as a colonial imposition that divided Pashtun territories. Pakistan, on the other hand, regards the Durand Line as a legally formed boundary based on negotiations. The controversial status of the Durand Line contributes to regional instability. It complicates border control, exacerbating challenges such as terrorism and extremism.

Soviet Invasion and the Rise of the Taliban

When the Soviets invaded Afghanistan in 1979, Pakistan became a Cold War frontline state, that supported Afghan mujahideen with US aid. The withdrawal of Soviet soldiers and the subsequent civil war resulted in the takeover of the Taliban in the 1990s, which Pakistan first supported to secure a favourable administration in Kabul. However, it later withdrew from it due to certain political reasons.

Contemporary Dynamics

Post-9/11 Era and the U.S. Invasion of Afghanistan

The US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 and the overthrow of the Taliban Administration presented new difficulties and opportunities for Pakistan-Afghan relations. Pakistan found itself trapped between supporting the United States’ “War on Terror” and maintaining its strategic interests in Afghanistan, which sometimes led to charges of harbouring Taliban militants.

Ongoing Security Concerns

Cross-border terrorism, the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists in Afghanistan, and refugee extends continue to strain bilateral ties. Recent skirmishes on the Pak-Afgan border and tensions over border administration show the persistent instability in bilateral relations.

India’s Role in Afghanistan

Strategic Involvement

India’s role in Afghanistan has increased dramatically since 2001, with major economic aid, infrastructural projects, and political engagement. Pakistan views India’s investments in Afghanistan, such as the construction of the Afghan Parliament and the Salma Dam, as attempts to surround and confine it.

Diplomatic and Economic Moves

India’s strategic alliance with Afghanistan, includes security, commerce, and cultural interactions. More recently, India has sought to increase its influence through economic initiatives, such as using Iran’s Chabahar Port to circumvent Pakistan and get direct access to Afghan and Central Asian markets.

Continued Support During Taliban Rule

Despite the Taliban’s return to power, India has maintained ties with Afghanistan. Indian delegates met with Taliban leaders to explore economic collaboration and humanitarian assistance. This perseverance demonstrates India’s willingness to sustain its presence in Afghanistan, much to Pakistan’s dismay.

Pakistan’s Strategic Concerns

India-Afghanistan-Iran Axis

Pakistan is concerned about the India-Afghanistan-Iran axis. India’s backing for the building of Chabahar Port challenges Pakistan’s strategic influence. An Iran-Afghanistan corridor leading to Central Asia might bypass Pakistan, weakening its ambitions to become a regional commerce powerhouse.

Security Implications

TTP terrorists’ presence in Afghanistan, as well as their cross-border incursions into Pakistan, continue to be key security issues. Pakistan’s diplomatic and military efforts to handle this danger have had little effectiveness, owing in part to Indian interests’ alleged backing for anti-Pakistan groups. From the Afghan Taliban side, it is a strict violation of the Doha Agreement, according to which the Afghan Taliban had to ensure that Afghan Soil would not be used for terrorism.

Diplomatic Efforts and Challenges

Recent diplomatic initiatives, including the March 11 meeting between Pakistan’s chief of mission in Kabul, Ubaid ur Rehman Nizamani, and Kandahar Governor Mullah Ali Hanafi, try to resolve these security issues besides improving bilateral ties. However, underlying conflicts and opposing interests continue to pose substantial obstacles.

Assessment of India’s Role

Encroachment on Pakistani Interests

Pakistan perceives India’s growing presence in Afghanistan as a purposeful infringement on its strategic interests. By developing a foothold in Afghanistan, India hopes to create a buffer zone and offset Pakistan’s influence, aggravating a regional conflict.

Destabilizing Intentions

Pakistan considers India’s activities as destabilising, notably its support for anti-Pakistan terrorist organisations. India’s involvement with the Afghan Government and the Taliban, allegedly for economic and humanitarian reasons, is seen with mistrust, exacerbating Pakistan’s security concerns. India can use TTA and TTP against Pakistan to destabilize its security and economy.

Regional Power Play

India’s push for regional supremacy through partnerships with Afghanistan and Iran seeks to isolate Pakistan. This policy jeopardises Pakistan’s geopolitical position while also complicating its security situation, as it deals with extremist threats and border control concerns.

Conclusion

Regional geopolitics, historical grudges, and modern security issues are all inextricably linked to Pakistan-Afghan ties. Pakistan perceives India’s strategic involvement in Afghanistan, which includes economic help, infrastructural development, and diplomatic engagement, as an attempt to weaken and encircle the country. As Pakistan navigates these complicated circumstances, it must find methods to handle security concerns, manage ties with Afghanistan, and balance India’s expanding presence in the area. The route forward necessitates delicate diplomacy, strategic forethought, and a dedication to regional security.