Water Diplomacy And Conflict: The Case Of The Ravi River In India And Pakistan – OpEd

By Muskan Moazzam

In South Asia, there are multiple narratives related to water diplomacy, especially in relations between Pakistan and India. The Ravi River is taken as a case study to understand the multiple narratives of Tran’s boundary issue that exist between Pakistan and India. The Ravi River is part of the Indus Basin, which is an example of shared waterscapes. The total length of the Ravi River is 720 kilometers. India has always used water as a political tool to cause hydrological issues in Pakistan most specifically; Lahore.

It is argued that Lahore, being a hydrological city, is dependent on the Ravi River. The reliance on groundwater is increasing as a result of the growing population and migration from different cities, and as a result, the availability of water is decreasing. Water conservation methods are recommended to increase the availability of fresh water. It is frequently advised to use groundwater recharge, regulate water usage, price water, and practice proper metering. The laws for waste water regulation are present, but in the case of Pakistan, the issue is with the implementation of these rules. There is a nexus between the bureaucracy and the agricultural sector, which is one of the major causes of the lack of regulation in Pakistan. The local public, which receives water, is confronted with the problem of deteriorating water quality.

Since the water quality in the Indian Punjab deteriorates, so does the water quality on the Pakistani Punjab side. The industrial, agricultural, and domestic needs are fulfilled by the use of groundwater and surface water. On the Pakistan side, the Ravi basin covers a total area of 4.1 million hectares and includes 14 districts. These districts include Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Chiniot, etc. The land features of districts indicate that 65% of the land is used for cultivation and for grazing purposes, while 30 to 40% of the area is used for settlements, which clearly indicates that agricultural practices are dominant in this area.

Due to massive urbanisation, concretization is increasing, which is diminishing the resources of groundwater recharge. The Ravi River in Pakistan is facing a decline in flow, which was 7 million acre feet in the 1960s but now is 1.2 million acre feet. This is mostly due to the infrastructural development in these areas and especially on the river’s course. The Indus Water Treaty is also an important reason for this diminishing flow of water in the Ravi River because the treaty grants some usage rights to India. From an ecological perspective, the reduction in the flow of the Ravi River has impacted the biodiversity of the river Ravi in Pakistan, and that’s why the capacity of the river to recover from the dumping of waste and pollution in the river has also diminished. The freshwater availability is also being reduced by the waste discharges from industrial and municipal communities into the runoff of the Ravi River. There is a population of 38 million people living along the Ravi River, which is facing the severe threat of a water crisis and the deprivation of safe and clean drinking water.

The groundwater level is declining in Pakistan by 1.5m per year. The farmers on the Pakistani side are using deep wells to access water, which also increases the operational cost but damages the water quality. In Pakistan’s Punjab province, cotton and rice are extensively cultivated. Both of these crops are water intensive, which will have an additional impact on water availability in the region.

Pollution has increased with the increase in industrialization and urbanization in Pakistan. Only 2% of industries have treatment plants for wastewater in Pakistan. If the pollution contribution of multiple industries along the Ravi River is calculated, then 34% of the waste is added by the textile, basic metal, fertilizer, leather, and food industries.

This deterioration in water quality is increasing health risks in Pakistan’s Punjab due to waste disposal and discharge into river streams. The urban areas are heavily polluted, and this trend is expected to continue. The presence of metals in water is highly toxic, which is impacting fisheries as well as animal life. Due to the loss of fisheries, there is a direct economic impact on the incomes of many households that are dependent on fisheries. Pollution has caused the extinction of 31 species of fish in the Ravi River over the last two decades. The irrigation water drawn from the Ravi River, which contains contaminated metals, is also affecting human health. For example, in Lahore, diseases such as hepatitis, cholera, and typhoid are increasing because of contaminated water being used by farmers for vegetable production.

There is a need for a holistic approach to solve the issues of water availability and quality for rejuvenation, especially the underground water issues, which require political will on both sides of the border. Water security is not only linked to availability; water quality is also important. There are other perspectives and meta narratives that are not discussed at the state level between India and Pakistan, but these issues have different impacts and can lead to negative impacts on marginalized sections and women in society.

Water quality issues exist on both sides of the Punjab, and cooperation on the domestic level will increase trans-boundary cooperation because Pakistani concerns about water quality and water flow can only be addressed through cooperation between India and Pakistan. This can only be possible if both countries divert their attention to eastern rivers from western rivers, where governance and problems of development need the focus of both states. These issues, if not addressed, have the potential to escalate the cross-national conflict. The Ravi basin’s problems serve as a reminder of how metanarratives and geopolitical discourse ignore problems in small rivers. Water diplomacy in smaller rivers must be disaggregated, taking local discourses into account. Until local discourses are included in the water diplomacy, the whole water conflict and the discourses between India and Pakistan are cosmetic, and these conflicts are further exacerbated by the hyper-nationalist narratives on both sides.

If such localized diplomacy is not done to solve the water problems between Pakistan and India, then there’s a high chance that both countries will fight wars over water in the near future, as both countries are continuously developing infrastructure that can limit the flow of water. Under the BJP government, India has committed $90 billion to different river-linking projects that will further decrease the flow of water toward Pakistan.

Recently in India, there have been calls for unilateral withdrawal from the treaty, which will further increase the chances of conflict between two nuclear-armed nations. The Indian Prime Minister argued in 2016 that “water and blood cannot flow together.” Such narratives and discourses will further decrease the chances of the strategic cooperation that is necessary to solve problems related to water governance and water quality on both sides. Hence, there is a need for strategic cooperation because if both countries securitize the issue, it will further lead to the militarization of the issue. Climate change militarization, as argued by Neta C. Crawford in her recent book on the subject, will exacerbate the problem as wars are harmful to the environment.