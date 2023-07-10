By Samina Akhter

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent a gift of 1500 kg of mangoes to Pakistan Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif.

According to a release, the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad handed over the mangoes to the protocol officer of Pakistan’s foreign ministry on 10 July.

Pakistan gratefully accepted this gift from the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, as stated in the release.

In a statement, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan, Md Ruhul Alam Siddiqui, said, “This gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will contribute to enhancing the diplomatic relations between the two brotherly countries and will further accelerate the development of mutual bilateral relations.”

Every year during the summers, mango fever grips India and the entire subcontinent. The beloved ‘King of Fruits’ is the national fruit of India, Pakistan and the Philippines, while the mango tree is the national tree of Bangladesh.

Recognizing the cultural significance of mango amongst South Asian countries, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been using the fruit to build strong diplomatic relations.

Mango diplomacy

In June this year, the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh sent mangoes to the Northeastern states of Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura and Nagaland.

On June 15, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha received 500 kilograms of mangoes.

On June 13, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio had received the same gift.

Similarly, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also received mangoes on June 12.

This mango diplomacy has not been limited to the Northeastern States.

As reported by PTI on June 13, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sent seasonal mangoes as gifts to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, as well as to other Indian dignitaries such as Sonia Gandhi, former leader of the Indian National Congress and Mamata Banerjee, CM of West Bengal.

Sweet politics

This is not the first time that Bangladesh has undertaken Mango diplomacy. In fact, every year, PM Sheikh Hasina sends mangoes to Northeast India. Last year too, mangoes were sent as a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief ministers of West Bengal, Tripura and Assam.

Such efforts of winning over with sweetness do work as an actual test of diplomacy.For instance, in 2021, when Pakistan dispatched mangoes to the heads of over 32 countries as part of its ‘Mango diplomacy’, countries like the US and China declined to accept the gift, citing their coronavirus quarantine regulations.

A few days ago, Sheikh Hasina sent mangoes to the Indian President and Prime Minister as well as the Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Assam. It makes sense to send mangoes to India as Bangladesh wishes to foster a cordial relationship with its giant neighbour. But giving Pakistan the fruit was also significant.

Fifty years after the separation of what was then East and West Pakistan in 1971, the exchange of mangoes is an indication that friendly ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh are possible. The two countries are also among the top 10 exporters of mangoes.

Bangladeshi leaders received renowned Pakistani mangoes last year, courtesy Islamabad. Pakistan’s mango diplomacy is known. Mao was taken aback when Pakistan gifted mangoes to the Chinese Communist leader in the 1960s. Also last year, Sheikh Hasina sent to then Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan rare Harivanga mangoes as a gesture of goodwill.

Dhaka-Islamabad ties

People from both Bangladesh and Pakistan can gain from each other if the two governments work to build positive ties. Dhaka expects Shehbaz Sharif to continue the good work. Imran Khan was doing to cement a solid relationship with Bangladesh.

Visits by high-ranking officials could be a step toward in improving Pakistan-Bangladesh relations. The two Prime Ministers can trade visits. Yes, there are areas where bilateral relations are tense.

Pakistan must reset its ties with Bangladesh by resolving outstanding issues. There is a lot of potential, more so since Dhaka is now seen as an economic miracle. In terms of religion and culture, Bangladesh and Pakistan have similarities.

Bilateral trade is growing at a rapid pace and will cross the $1 billion mark by the year-end. Bangladesh will host the 20th session of the Council of Ministers of D-8, also known as Developing-8, on July 27. Pakistan may join the meeting in Dhaka.

This modest effort will grow into a significant accomplishment for both parties. We can now anticipate some next moves. Visits by high-ranking officials could be a step toward fostering closer ties. To mend fences, the two prime ministers might trade visits. Both countries’ decision-makers can exchange visits. Pakistan has a significant role to play in this.

Malice to none, friendship to all is the basic essential foreign policy of Bangladesh, a nation that values peace. The state is very liberal.

Pakistan has a fantastic opportunity to improve the situation. Though there are several areas where relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are tense. but the passage of time, Pakistan must resettle its ties with Bangladesh resolving the issues. Pakistan and Bangladesh must comprehend the state of the world now.

Geographically, both are countries in South Asia. Pakistan might be important to the process. Bangladesh is soon to become a South Asian Tiger. It has a flourishing economy. Bangladesh may contribute to the improvement of their business connections.

For its own benefit, Pakistan should maintain its connections with Bangladesh. The economy of Bangladesh is expanding. For Pakistan to improve, relations with Bangladesh must be maintained. They have a ton of potential together. In terms of religion and culture, Bangladesh and Pakistan have certain similarities. Mutual trade, international counterterrorism initiatives, and regional connectivity could be other sectors.

Bangladesh PM congratulated PM Shehbaz after the selection as PM. Bilateral trade between Pakistan and Bangladesh is growing at a rapid pace and it will cross the $1 billion mark by the yearend, Bangladesh High Commissioner Ruhul Alam Siddique said recently. Bangladesh will host the 20th session of the Council of Ministers of D-8, also known as Developing-8, on 27 July. As an active member of the organization, Pakistan’s FM may join the meeting in Bangladesh.

Pakistan thanked Hasina for the gift of this famous, delicious mango from that country. The international diplomatic community believes that this gift will be considered as a special example in the relations between the two countries.

However, as a result, both states’ policymakers need to be aware of the issue. Mango diplomacy is a small undertaking, but it has a big impact. In the case of bilateral ties, this initiative can encompass both. Both sides must be aware of that. If the realization is favorable, both the governments and the citizens of the states will gain.