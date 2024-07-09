High Atlas Foundation Delivers Relief For Moroccan Earthquake Victims

By Eurasia Review

In the wake of the devastating earthquake that struck central Morocco in September 2023, the High Atlas Foundation (HAF) said Tuesday it has remained steadfast in its commitment to supporting affected communities through water, sanitation, and agricultural initiatives aimed at food recovery, benefitting around 3350 people.

The earthquake left a trail of destruction, displacing families and disrupting livelihoods. In response, HAF, Siemens Energy, and Siemens Gamesa have launched a partnership dedicated to enhancing the recovery and resilience of earthquake-affected communities in the Ouarzazate region. This partnership culminated in the installation of a solar water pump system and piping to expand the irrigation capacity in Agloula village of the Amerzgane municipality. The implementation of this community water project has been highly effective, demonstrating immense potential for future growth in the agricultural sector.

In March 2024, 26 solar panels and a 7.4 KW solar pump were installed to ensure reliable water access for irrigation, supporting the village’s agricultural activities and tree planting. This investment in community-led solutions for agricultural and water infrastructure aligns with SDG Target 6b, supporting and strengthening the participation of local communities in improving water and sanitation management.



Thanks to this collaboration, 1,500 fruit trees (olive, almond, fig, pomegranate, and carob) have been planted using the newly installed irrigation structure, benefiting approximately 50 households (350 people). Importantly, this month, farmers in the nearby villages of Achahra, Tadoula, Zanifi, and Iflilt are being supported to use the Agloula model for planting and irrigating 30,000 more fruit trees of the same varieties, benefiting approximately 500 families (3,000 people).



The initiative will restore the environment, provide food and economic resources to the local community, and establish a sustainable model for other villages in the municipality. The impact of this partnership extends beyond material assistance as communities have shared stories of strength and gratitude, emphasizing the significance of solidarity and compassion in times of adversity.

“After the installation of the solar panels and the solar pump,” remarked Janah Mohammed, Vice President of HAF’s local partner association, “the situation improved significantly. In the past, we irrigated our trees using traditional methods, and water was scarce because it came from the valley. When droughts occurred, the trees were at risk of dying. Lately, we struggled with scarce water and ineffective small solar panels. Now, with 26 solar panels, we see a brighter future and hope to expand the project to neighboring villages to plant more trees.”

HAF said its recovery efforts transcend seasons, and we are committed to the long-term healing and progress of communities. Water and agricultural infrastructure projects remain steadfastly underway, aiming to assist farmers and rural cooperatives in revitalizing their livelihoods, while also furthering women’s welfare through access to psychosocial support and empowerment initiatives.

Additionally, HAF said its intervention addresses the critical need for water access through renewable energy, significantly contributing to the village’s economic recovery and environmental rehabilitation. This initiative reflects our shared commitment to SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), underscoring a collaborative approach between HAF, Siemens Energy, and Siemens Gamesa towards achieving sustainable development in earthquake-affected regions.

HAF said it extends its sincere gratitude to Siemens Energy and Siemens Gamesa for their steadfast support and dedication. Together, we are supporting communities in restoring hope, fostering resilience, and paving the way for sustainable progress.