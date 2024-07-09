Morocco’s Visionary Approach To Social Dialogue: A Beacon For Economic And Social Advancement – OpEd

By Said Temsamani

In a significant move that underscores the government’s commitment to social harmony and economic resilience, Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch announced on Tuesday the establishment of an authentic Moroccan model for social dialogue. This model, grounded in clear frameworks and integrated choices, aims to ensure regular rounds of dialogue and the effective implementation of their outcomes.

During a plenary session at the House of Councillors, Akhannouch addressed the theme “Social Dialogue: A Mechanism for Improving Workers’ Conditions and a Lever for Enhancing National Economic Performance.” He elucidated a clear government vision that seeks to bolster democratic foundations and fortify the social state, in alignment with the High Orientations of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of social dialogue within the country’s institutions, drawing from the High Orientations in the Royal Speech commemorating the 19th anniversary of the Throne Day. His Majesty emphasized the urgency of achieving meaningful social dialogue, a directive that has been wholeheartedly embraced by the government.

Placing social dialogue at the forefront of its agenda, the government has shown a steadfast commitment to this crucial mechanism. The dialogue between the executive and social and economic partners is characterized by a spirit of “sincere patriotism,” which has facilitated mature discussions and tangible outcomes through various rounds of dialogue.

The period following the Covid-19 pandemic has been particularly transformative, prompting a redefinition of strategic priorities. The government has placed significant emphasis on socio-economic sectors, striving to develop new solutions for education, health, and employment issues. This comprehensive approach also addresses sovereignty challenges, positioning the human element at the core of the government’s program to realize the social state project fully.

From the onset of its mandate, the government was tasked with reactivating the dormant social dialogue mechanism and fostering mutual trust among stakeholders. Driven by a strong will to succeed, the government has navigated difficult economic conditions to honor its program commitments. Initiating rounds of social dialogue from its early days in office, the government has sought to forge national consensus with various partners, achieving new levels of cohesion and complementarity at national, territorial, and sectoral levels.

This collective will, combined with the commitment of all parties, led to the historic signing of a national charter institutionalizing social dialogue. This milestone ensures the continuity of dialogue based on a precise agenda, culminating in the landmark agreement on April 29, 2024.

These unprecedented social agreements reflect clear commitments aimed at improving salaries in both public and private sectors and enhancing social protection for workers against economic fluctuations. The government’s determination to address all issues within the framework of responsible institutional dialogue demonstrates its dedication to improving the material and moral conditions of the Moroccan workforce.

In conclusion, the achievements in social dialogue underscore a collective recognition of its centrality as a strategic state choice. The significant efforts to establish the foundations of the social state and improve the purchasing power of citizens highlight the government’s visionary approach. Morocco’s model of social dialogue stands as a beacon for economic and social advancement, offering a blueprint for other nations striving to achieve similar goals.