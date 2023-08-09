Israeli Forces And Settlers Killed Four Palestinians In 24 Hours In Occupied West Bank

By Peoples Dispatch / Globetrotter News Service

At least four Palestinians, including two teenagers, were killed by the Israeli occupation forces and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank in two different incidents on August 6.

Israeli occupation forces opened fire on a vehicle in the village of Arraba near Jenin, killing three Palestinians. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli soldiers also prevented a medical team from reaching the targeted vehicle to help the wounded. They later seized the vehicle and the bodies of those killed and withdrew from the area.

Hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets in Jenin after news of the killings broke.

Two of the Palestinians killed were identified as Naif Abu Tsuik, 26, and Bara Ahmed Fayez al-Qerm, 16. The third victim is yet to be identified.

According to reports, there were 100 bullet marks on the vehicle carrying the Palestinians. A video of the incident shows Israeli forces indiscriminately firing on the vehicle from behind.

Israeli security forces and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the three Palestinians killed were planning to carry out an attack against Israelis.

Speaking to Al-Jazeera, Mustafa Barghouti, the founder of the National Initiative party in Palestine, labeled the incident yet another extrajudicial killing of Palestinians by Israel.

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old Palestinian succumbed to bullet wounds sustained a few days ago during an attack by illegal settlers who opened fire on his car in Silwad, near Ramallah. The deceased was identified as Ramzi Fathi Hamed.