Trump Fires National Security Adviser John Bolton

By VOA

President Donald Trump has fired his National Security Adviser John Bolton.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore….I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning,” Trump said on Twitter Tuesday.

He thanked Bolton for his service and said he would be naming a replacement next week.

Shortly after Trump’s announcement, Bolton tweeted that he offered to resign “last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.'”

Bolton, regarded as a hardliner and interventionist on matters of foreign policy and defense, was appointed National Security Adviser in March 2018, replacing Army Lt. General H.R. McMaster. At the time the White House said Trump and McMaster “mutually agreed” that the career military officer would resign his post and retire.

Bolton previously served in the presidential administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, and held roles in the Justice and State departments.

He served as the 25th United States Ambassador to the United Nations under the George W. Bush administration.

