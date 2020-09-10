ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, September 10, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Israel, Jordan and Palestine
1 Middle East World News 

Saudi Arabia Remains Committed To Palestinian State With 1967 Borders

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday confirmed its commitment to a Palestinian state based on the borders before the Six-Day war in 1967.

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Palestinian state should have East Jerusalem as its capital and that the Kingdom “supports all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution” to the conflict.

The minister made the comments at an Arab League meeting and said that the Kingdom stands with the Palestinian people.

The UAE and Israel signed an agreement to normalize relations between the two countries last month.

The accord made the UAE the third Arab country to have normal diplomatic relations with Israel along with Egypt and Jordan who both share borders with the country.

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.