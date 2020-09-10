Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

By PanARMENIAN

U.S. President Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in brokering a historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in August, Fox News reports.

Norwegian lawmaker Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a lawmaker with the populist Progress Party, made the nomination. He told the “Fox News Rundown” podcast Wednesday, September 9 that Trump “should be awarded” for the groundbreaking agreement, which normalizes relations between the two countries following what Gjedde characterized as “hostile conditions for as long as you can remember.”

Gjedde likened the agreement — known as the Abraham Accord — to the 1978 Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt and the Oslo Accords of the 1990s between Israel and the PLO. In both instances, the parties to those agreements received the Nobel Peace Prize — with Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin receiving the honors in 1978 and Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin collecting the prize in 1994.

“That is a very, very important region in the world,” Gjedde said. “And all efforts that lead to peace in that region should be awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize and also for Donald J. Trump.”

Gjedde previously nominated Trump for the Peace Prize in 2018 after the Singapore summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which the Norwegian maintains was an “honorable” achievement.

Nominations for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize must be sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee before January 31. Names of the nominees and other information about the nominations are not made public for another 50 years.