King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

Saudi Arabia: King Dismisses Public Security Director For Alleged Corruption, 19 Officials Also Sacked

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman dismissed the Kingdom’s director of public security and referred him for public investigation according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The dismissal of Khalid bin Qarrar Al Harbi comes as part of a royal decree that also includes the sacking of 19 other officials that were not identified according to the Anadolu press agency.

Quoting official sources Al Harbi stands accused of “committed numerous violations and breaches” that includes the “seizing of public money and personal interest” as quoted by the Turkish press agency.

It further adds official reports suggest Al Harbi stands “accused of committing a number of crimes, including forgery, bribery, and abuse of power, with the participation of 18 people from the public and private sectors.”

Also quoting the SPA, Iran’s Press TV states that Al Harbi and the others will be investigated by the Kingdom’s Anti-Corruption Commission Nazaha. He had been in his position since December 2018.

