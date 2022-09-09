Iran Fires Strategic Missile With Mach 4 Speed In Drill

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian Army Ground Forces has test-fired an advanced homegrown missile during a recent war game that can detonate strategic targets at a velocity of Mach 4, nearly 5,000 kilometers per hour, a commander said.

Speaking to reporters at the conclusion of a military exercise on Thursday, Army Ground Force Deputy Commander Brigadier General Nozar Ne’mati said the “Fath-360” strategic missile has been launched for the first time in the drill and has successfully hit the target with high accuracy.

He said the surface-to-surface missile is fired at a velocity of Mach 3 against the strategic targets, adding that it connects to satellites for rapid homing and would rain on its target at a speed of Mach 4, around 5,000 kilometers per hour.

Fath-360 has massive destructive power and great accuracy and is fired by a multiple rocket launcher, the commander explained.

In February, the Iranian Army Ground Force set up a missile unit and unveiled plans to reform its equipment and introduce new gear suitable for rapid reaction operations.

Iranian military technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Tehran has always assured other nations that its military might poses no threat to regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.