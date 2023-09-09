Morocco: Major Earthquake Kills More Than 1,000

By CNA

By Daniel Payne

More than 1,000 people were reported dead after a major earthquake rocked the North African country of Morocco overnight on Friday, the country’s government said Saturday morning.

The Moroccan government on Saturday said hundreds more were injured.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake measured a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 near the resort of Oukaïmedene. The USGS in its early report said “significant casualties” were “likely” while “extensive damage is probable and the disaster is likely widespread.”

The BBC reported that the quake destroyed “large areas of the historic center of Marrakesh,” one of the country’s largest cities and a major economic center for the region.

Pope Francis shortly after the disaster issued a telegram in which he offered the country his “prayerful communion in the face of this natural disaster.”

The Holy Father offered his “deep solidarity” with the country, Vatican News reported, while also “extend[ing] his encouragement to civil authorities and rescue services who are working to provide assistance and support,” according to the news service.

The Archdiocese of Rabat, meanwhile, urged Catholics in a Facebook post to “pray with Our Lady of Morocco for the victims and their families.”