Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei Claims Nuclear Weapons Absolutely Forbidden In Islam

By Tasnim News Agency

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei underscored that producing and stockpiling nuclear weapons is absolutely forbidden in Iran according to the rules of Islam.

In an address to a group of Iranian academic elites and top scientific talents in Tehran on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that scientific progress must be accompanied with humanitarian values and the correct culture of humanitarianism.

“The very important and very beneficial nuclear science led to the production of nuclear bomb and turned into a big threat to the world and humanity when it was coupled with the wrong culture of power seeking,” the Leader deplored.

Highlighting the Islamic Republic’s “firm and courageous” stance against nuclear bombs, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Despite having been able to take steps in this path (nuclear weapon production), we declared utilization of this weapon absolutely haram (forbidden) in religion according to dear Islam’s orders.”

“So there is no reason for us to spend on the production and stockpiling of a weapon which is absolutely haram,” the Leader underscored.Elsewhere in the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the need for an acceleration in the pace of Iran’s scientific progress, saying that although the Islamic Republic has gloriously gained top world positions in a number of new sciences such as nanotechnology and biotechnology in recent years, such advances are “by no means adequate” and should not satisfy Iran, and the scientific progress must be accelerated.

The Leader further called for efforts to carry out the “strategic document of the elites’ affairs”, saying it would remove many obstacles in the way of scientific progress and commercialization of scientific and technological products.

Ayatollah Khamenei also warned of negative and skeptical attempts to deny the scientific movement and advances in Iran, saying such a harmful trend, which sadly exists in universities, seeks to cast doubt on the scientific advances and dishearten the people and elites.

One of the other gross misconducts by the skepticism-sowing trend is to play the role of a dealer for transferring Iranian elites to other countries by making them disappointed about the situation in Iran or deceiving them with money or other bogus promises, the Leader warned.

Ayatollah Khamenei further called on the society of Iranian elites to play a role in public diplomacy, adding, “Our approach is neither socialist nor based on liberal democracy. Thanks to Islam, we offered a third way to nations, as we should further attract the hearts to this beneficial approach for humanity with our logical words and deeds, and to save nations from the increasing influence of the decadent Western culture.”

The Leader also reiterated that Iran must make such progress that whoever intending to learn about the new scientific advances in the next fifty years would have to know the Persian language.

The Leader has on various occasion highlighted the role of science as a means of power and development, urging efforts to maintain the pace of scientific growth in Iran despite enemy efforts to undermine it.

In a meeting with the medal winners of national and international science Olympiads in August, Ayatollah Khamenei had called on the Iranian young elites to push the boundaries of science and technology and quicken the pace of Iran’s scientific progress.

Please Donate Today

Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.