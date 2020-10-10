ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, October 10, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Central Bank of Iran chief Abdonnaser Hemmati. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Central Bank of Iran chief Abdonnaser Hemmati. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Business Middle East 

Iran’s Central Bank Governor Plays Down Impact Of New US Sanctions

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdonnaser Hemmati dismissed the new US sanctions against Iran as political propaganda and played down their practical impact.

“Rather than having any economic effect, the American move is for US domestic propaganda and political purposes, and shows the falsity of the human rights and humanitarian claims of US leaders,” Hemmati said in a statement.

The remarks came after US on Thursday slapped fresh sanctions on Iran’s financial sector, targeting 18 banks in an effort to further choke off Iranian revenues.

The Treasury Department claimed in a statement the prohibitions did not apply to transactions to sell agricultural commodities, food, medicine or medical devices to Iran, saying it understood the need for humanitarian goods.

It named them as Amin Investment Bank, Bank Keshavarzi Iran, Bank Maskan, Bank Refah Kargaran, Bank-e Shahr, Eghtesad Novin Bank, Gharzolhasaneh Resalat Bank, Hekmat Iranian Bank, Iran Zamin Bank, Karafarin Bank, Khavarmianeh Bank, Mehr Iran Credit Union Bank, Pasargad Bank, Saman Bank, Sarmayeh Bank, Tosee Taavon Bank, Tourism Bank and Islamic Regional Cooperation Bank.

PinLinkedInPrint

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.