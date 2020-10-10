Saudi Arabia: Over 500 Employees Recruited To Oversee Safe Umrah Pilgrimages

By Arab News

More than 500 employees have been recruited to guide pilgrims performing Umrah after Saudi Arabia lifted a temporary ban on the pilgrimage due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has employed 531 employees who will work across three shifts to receive 6,000 pilgrims each day.

Pilgrims will be taken care of from the moment they arrive at the Grand Mosque until they have completed their rituals, so as to ensure that the pilgrimage is carried out in a safe manner, the presidency said.

The presidency said that strict health measures have been introduced to protect pilgrims and help to stop the spread of the virus.