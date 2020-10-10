ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, October 10, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Pilgrims performing Umrah in Mecca after Saudi Arabia lifted a temporary ban on the pilgrimage. (SPA)

1 Middle East Religion 

Saudi Arabia: Over 500 Employees Recruited To Oversee Safe Umrah Pilgrimages

Arab News

More than 500 employees have been recruited to guide pilgrims performing Umrah after Saudi Arabia lifted a temporary ban on the pilgrimage due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has employed 531 employees who will work across three shifts to receive 6,000 pilgrims each day.

Pilgrims will be taken care of from the moment they arrive at the Grand Mosque until they have completed their rituals, so as to ensure that the pilgrimage is carried out in a safe manner, the presidency said.

The presidency said that strict health measures have been introduced to protect pilgrims and help to stop the spread of the virus.

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

