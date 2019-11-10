Iran Slams US-Led Persian Gulf Coalition

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Foreign Ministry slammed the US move to create a coalition in the Persian Gulf as a futile measure that would only aggravate insecurity and instability in the region.

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi reacted to the report of formation of the US-led coalition in the Persian Gulf.

“History shows that American coalitions have been nothing but misnomers, which have not only created no security so far, but resulted in further insecurity and instability in different parts of the world,” he added.

The spokesman also said the US needs to misuse the names of other countries to legitimize its unilateral measures, adding, “The US measure in hiding its objectives and dreams behind the names of a few other countries signifies weakness and lack of international legitimacy.”

Mousavi further called on regional countries to rely on their own capacities and those of neighbors to ensure sustainable and inclusive security across the region.

“As the country with the longest coastline on the Persian Gulf, the Islamic Republic of Iran will vigorously keep protecting its economic and security interests, including the navigation security and safety in the body of water,” the spokesperson concluded.

In July 2019, the US announced plans to mobilize an international maritime force to “protect shipping routes” in the Persian Gulf. The Pentagon said the mission would be “to increase surveillance of and security in key waterways in the Middle East to ensure freedom of navigation” in the Persian Gulf.



