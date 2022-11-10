Iran: Protests Resume On 55th Day With New Strikes – OpEd

By Mahmoud Hakamian

The people of Iran are pursuing their nationwide uprising for the 55th day on Wednesday as numerous cities in Kurdish areas see merchants and store-owners renew their general strike. This follows a variety of protests by people from all walks of life on Tuesday, including college and high school students, protests by steel mill workers in Isfahan, and workers in dozens of Pars oil and gas sites in southern Iran.

Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 218 cities. Over 550 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 375 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.

Following nightfall protesters have taken to the streets in numerous streets, including Sanandaj, Bukan, Mahabad, Saqqez, Shiraz, Rasht, Kermanshah, Arak, Mashhad, Isfahan, Tabriz, Zahedan, Karaj, Qahdarijan, Rasht, and Shahr-e Kord. The districts of Sa’adatabad, Sattarkhan, Sadeghiyeh, Shahr-e Ziba, Valiasr, Payambar Street, Enghelab (Revolution) Road, and Haft Howz of the capital Tehran are also witnessing similar protest gatherings. They’re establishing roadblocks with fires, taking control of their streets, and chanting anti-regime slogans including: “Death to Khamenei!” “Death to the dictator!” “Death to Basij members!” “Death to IRGC members!” among others.

On Wednesday morning locals in the cities of Sanandaj, Saqqez, Baneh, Kermanshah, and others in Iran’s Kurdish areas are reporting merchants and store-owners closing their shops and joining the expanding general strike. This movement is in solidarity with the Iranian people’s nationwide uprising and in protest of the regime’s brutal crackdown throughout the country, especially against the Baluchi community in Sistan & Baluchestan Province of southeast Iran and Kurdish provinces in the western and northwest areas of the country.

People in Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province, are already in the streets to bring their protests today. They’re establishing roadblocks and taking control of their streets, according to local activists.

Students held protest rallies in several universities, including Tehran’s Pars Higher Education Institute of Art and Architecture, Tehran’s University of Science & Culture, Shiraz’s Aali University, and Bojnurd University of Medical Sciences.

At Tehran’s Students of University of Science & Culture and Amir Kabir University, students held rallies in memory of the victims of Zahedan’s “Bloody Friday,” which marks its 40th day today. On September 30, the regime’s security forces in Zahedan opened fire on civilians who were holding peaceful protest rallies after the Friday prayers. More than 100 people, including several children, were killed in the massacre.

Students of Tehran’s National (also known as Beheshti) University held a protest rally and boycotted their classes on Tuesday morning. Students of Tehran’s National (also known as Beheshti) University held a protest rally and boycotted their classes on Tuesday morning. Similar protests are reported at Tehran’s Allameh Tabataba’i University and the University of Science and Culture, and the Ershad-Damavand University located in the city of Damavand in Tehran Province.

Reports indicated all students and professors of Sanandaj University of Medical Sciences were continuing their strike, alongside protests by Najafabad University students in Isfahan Province and high school students in Ahvaz. More reports of high school students taking to the streets were seen from the city of Karaj, just west of the capital Tehran.

From Isfahan, reports indicate the workers and employees of the city’s famous Isfahan steel mill, once the largest such site in the Middle East, were on strike on Tuesday. Furthermore, workers of 37 Pars oil and gas platforms in different areas of southern Iran also launched a strike, according to reports.

Locals in the city of Marivan gathered at the resting place of Nasrin Qaderi, a protester killed recently by the regime’s oppressive security forces, turned the ceremony into an anti-regime gathering and chanted slogans against the mullahs, including “Death to Khamenei!” and “Damned be Khomeini!”

People in the city of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan & Baluchestan Province in southeast Iran, were reporting a general strike as store-owners have closed their shops. This strike was in solidarity with the ongoing Iranian uprising and protesting the regime’s massacres in this city on September 30 and last Friday in the city of Khash. A similar strike was reported today in the city of Tabriz, a major economic zone in northwest Iran.

Iranian opposition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi hailed the brave people of Marivanand steel mill workers in Isfahan. “The brave people of Marivan paid homage to their beloved daughter, Nasrin Qaderi, chanting ‘Death to Khamenei.’ The people of Iran are determined to end the mullahs’ rule at the cost of their lives. No power on earth can break their resolve for change and freedom. the relentless nature of the ongoing protests and revolution in Iran,” she said.

“The strike of Isfahan’s steel mill workers and student protests in different universities are the mullahs’ nightmare. Students of Allameh University cried out, ‘A united Allameh will never surrender even if it had to go through a sea of blood,’” the NCRI President-elect highlighted.

The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.

She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

Mahmoud Hakamian writes for PMOI/MEK, where this article was published