Bahrain's King Hamad receives Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Manama. (MOFA)

Saudi Crown Prince Arrives In Bahrain, Meets King Hamad

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Bahrain on Thursday, on the fourth leg of his tour of Gulf countries aimed at bolstering relations.

Upon his arrival at Sakhir Air Base airport in the capital, Manama, Prince Mohammed was received by King Hamad and his Bahraini counterpart Prince Salman bin Hamad.

The crown prince and the Bahraini monarch headed an official procession to Sakhir Palace, where Bahrainis lined the road, raising the flags of the two kingdoms and chanting the Saudi and Bahraini national anthems to welcome Prince Mohammed.

During a meeting, the crown prince conveyed greetings from King Salman and the two leaders “reviewed the historical fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields,” a statement on Saudi Press Agency said. They also discussed regional and international developments.

Later, Crown Prince Mohammed and Crown Prince Salman co-chaired the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council.

Prince Mohammed arrived in Manama after concluding two-day visits in Qatar, the UAE and Oman. His tour ends in Kuwait, where he is expected to meet with leaders and senior officials..

