ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, January 11, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

File photo of Iranians voting. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran: New Bill Allows Guardian Council To Assess Presidential Candidates’ Plans

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

A bill ratified Sunday by the Iranian Parliament permits the Guardian Council to evaluate the plans of presidential candidates three months ahead of the elections.

The Iranian lawmakers ratified the bill with 191 votes in favor. It allows the Guardian Council to carry out a preliminary evaluation of the presidential candidates and assess their competence for the job.

According to the new measure, the GC can invite the presidential candidates three months before the election day in order to hear their plans.

The bill also requires the Intelligence Ministry, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Intelligence Department, General Inspection Organization of Iran, Supreme Audit Court of Iran, and other authorized organizations to provide documents and records relating to the candidates to the GC within 15 days after a request from the council.

In December, the Parliament dismissed a proposal that high-ranking military commanders should not be allowed to run for presidential election.

The next presidential election in June 2021 will be held simultaneously with city council and midterm parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections.

Candidates hoping to run in the next elections are to apply in early April for approval. The final list is to be announced by the Guardian Council in early June.

Under Iran’s law, an incumbent president cannot run for a third term if he has already served for two consecutive terms in office.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

