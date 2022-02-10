Iran: FM Says Determined To Reach A Good Deal In Vienna Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the country is resolved to reach a good deal in the ongoing talks in Vienna on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Today, in Vienna, the US and other Western sides are facing a big test before the word community, Amirabdollahian said on Thursday, addressing a meeting of a group of foreign ambassadors to the Islamic Republic with President Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory.

Stressing Tehran’s determination to reach a good agreement, the top diplomat said the time of the negotiations’ conclusion will be determined by the Western parties’ seriousness and full commitment to lifting the anti-Iran sanctions and return of all sides to their undertakings.

He also said the Iranian nation has proven that it responds to dignity and respect with dignity and respect and responds to threat with resistance and a similar language.

Iran and the other parties to the Iran deal on Tuesday resumed the eighth round of talks to bring the US back into the deal and remove Washington’s unilateral sanctions against Iran.

The US left the deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), under former president Donald Trump in 2018 and began to target Iran with a “maximum pressure” campaign.

The current US president, Joe Biden, has vowed to rectify the “failed” policy and re-enter the JCPOA but ten months after beginning the Vienna talks, Biden has failed to deliver on his promise.