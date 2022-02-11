True North Rises – OpEd

By K. Lloyd Billingsley

In the dead of winter, thousands of Canadians have been streaming into Ottawa, led by a massive convoy of truckers protesting draconian COVID mandates. Contrary to what some might think, it’s not the first time Canadians have been out front when freedom is on the line.

Back in 1939, Hitler’s National Socialist Germany invaded Poland, joined by Stalin’s Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), then in alliance with the Nazis under the Stalin-Hitler Pact. The invasion of Poland started World War II, and the Canadians were in it from the start.

During the Pact, the Communist Party USA teamed with pro-Nazi groups in an effort to keep the United States out of the war. U.S. Ambassador Joseph P. Kennedy—JFK’s father—fought to keep the United States from coming to Britain’s aid. At that time, thousands of Americans journeyed north to join the Canadian armed forces and fight the Nazis in Europe. After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, the United States joined the conflict, and Canadians and Americans officially fought together against a common foe.

Canadians and Americans landed in France on June 6, 1944, and contrary to recent revisionism, the Red Army played no role in the D-Day operation. Canadians and Americans fought together in the First Special Service Force (FSSF) that swept the Nazis from Monte la Difensa and opened the way for the Allied advance through Italy.

In April 1945, troops of the 8th Canadian Reconnaissance Regiment liberated the Westerbork transit camp in Holland, from which the Nazis had deported 97,776 Jews to Auschwitz and Sobibor. One might say it was too little, too late, but 876 remaining inmates were glad to see the Canadians.

The victors returned home and got on with their lives. For those who had declined to fight, or had supported the Axis powers during the Nazi-Soviet Pact, the experience was somewhat different. Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, for example, was a “zombie”—one of those who, though of age and in good health, declined to serve.

After the war, as David Frum recalled in 2011, Trudeau “traveled to Josef Stalin’s Soviet Union to participate in regime-sponsored propaganda activities.” Trudeau concealed his communist past and won election as prime minister in 1968. As Frum noted, Trudeau tilted to the Warsaw Pact and even supported Poland’s martial law crackdown against the Solidarity movement of the people.

Under Trudeau fils, COVID mandates function as a kind of martial law. When the people rise in protest, the former blackface performer smears them as a fringe group, with “racist flags” and so forth. Similar conditions prevail south of the border.

The Biden regime, what the late Angelo Codevilla called an oligarchy, is essentially the third term of the composite character David Garrow charted in Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama. His strongest influence was Frank Marshall Davis, disguised as “Frank” in his book, Dreams from My Father.

The African American Davis joined the Communist Party after the Nazi-Soviet pact and dedicated his life to an all-white Stalinist dictatorship. As Paul Kengor showed in The Communist: Frank Marshall Davis—the Untold Story of Barack Obama’s Mentor, the composite character’s political agenda mirrors that of Davis, a Soviet agent on the FBI’s security index.

For Joe Biden, the Chinese Communists are “not bad folks,” and not even competition for the United States. The Biden Junta does not want to see Americans gathering en masse to exercise their free-speech rights, air their grievances, and have some fun in the process.

In the dead of winter, against furious government opposition, Canadians are singing songs and carrying signs reading “Truck Trudeau” and such. Winter, spring, summer, or fall, maybe embattled Americans could follow suit in similar style.

Protest in trucks, in cars, and on foot in the streets. Protest on the beaches, in the parks, at sporting events, and on television. As the national anthems say, stand on guard for thee, and give proof through the night that our flag is still there. Whitecoat supremacy will fall and future generations will thank you for your service.

This article was also published in American Greatness