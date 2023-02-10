Brazil: Federal Police Kick Off Efforts To End Mining In Yanomami Lands

By ABr

By Pedro Peduzzi

The Federal Police on Friday (Feb. 10) started to implement the measures aimed at eradicating illegal mining activities in the Yanomami territory, “with a focus on destructing the infrastructure and machinery used for the practice of illegal mining and on procuring evidence.” The efforts come under operation Libertação (“Liberation”).

“The focus right now lies on interrupting the criminal practice and effectively driving out all non-indigenous people from the Yanomami territory, protecting the human rights of everyone involved,” the Federal Police stated.

The agents have the support of environmental protection agency Ibama, national indigenous authority Funai, the National Force, and the Ministry of Defense.

In a statement, Federal Police Director for the Environment and the Amazon Humberto Freire said that special attention should be paid to the situation facing miners who are unable to exit the area, as they may end up with no means of minimal subsistence. “We cannot forget that the main focus of the operation is drive out all non-Indigenous from the territory,” he underscored.

The police said that the crackdown should continue until all illegal activities in the area are stopped.