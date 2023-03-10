Thaw In Iran-Saudi Ties To Unleash Great Potential: FM

By Tasnim News Agency

The reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia is going to endow the regional and Muslim nations with enormous capacities, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

In a post on his Twitter account on Friday, the top Iranian diplomat referred to the rapprochement between Tehran and Riyadh, saying, “The return to normal of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia will provide great capacities for the two countries, the region, and the Islamic world.”

Amirabdollahian also underlined that the administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi focuses on good neighborliness as a key point in its foreign policy and sticks to the right path vigorously.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry is actively arranging to take further regional steps, he noted.

Following days of intensive talks in Beijing, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to resume their diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and diplomatic missions within at most two months.