Brazil: Government Makes $590.7Mln From Auction Of 22 Airports

In an auction held earlier this week at São Paulo stock exchange B3, 22 airports were conceded across 12 states, bringing in $590.7 million. The competition was organized by Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency in three blocks: North, South, and Central.

The Companhia de Participações em Concessões, part of the CCR group, won the South (nine airports) for $375.9 million and the Central section (six airports) for $134.9 million. The bids had a premium of 1.534 and 9.156 percent, respectively. Vinci Airports won the North (seven airports), paying $75.7 million, a premium of 777 percent on the minimum bid fixed.

The Ministry of Infrastructure reports that the terminals—where 24 million passengers circulate every year—should receive approximately $1 billion in investment, in addition to the amounts paid for the contract award. The concession deals are valid for 30 years.