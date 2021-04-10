ISSN 2330-717X
Auction of airport concessions in Brazil. Photo Credit: Infrastructure Ministry

Brazil: Government Makes $590.7Mln From Auction Of 22 Airports

By Daniel Mello

In an auction held earlier this week at São Paulo stock exchange B3, 22 airports were conceded across 12 states, bringing in $590.7 million. The competition was organized by Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency in three blocks: North, South, and Central.

The Companhia de Participações em Concessões, part of the CCR group, won the South (nine airports) for $375.9 million and the Central section (six airports) for $134.9 million. The bids had a premium of 1.534 and 9.156 percent, respectively. Vinci Airports won the North (seven airports), paying $75.7 million, a premium of 777 percent on the minimum bid fixed.

The Ministry of Infrastructure reports that the terminals—where 24 million passengers circulate every year—should receive approximately $1 billion in investment, in addition to the amounts paid for the contract award. The concession deals are valid for 30 years.

Agência Brasil (ABr) is the national public news agency, run by the Brazilian government. It is a part of the public media corporation Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), created in 2007 to unite two government media enterprises Radiobrás and TVE (Televisão Educativa).

