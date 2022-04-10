Pope Francis Calls For An ‘Easter Truce’ In Ukraine

By CNA

By Hannah Brockhaus

Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday 2022 that nothing is impossible for God, who has the power to end the war in Ukraine, even if it looks like the end is not near. He also urged the laying down of weapons for a permanent “Easter truce.”

At the end of Mass in St. Peter’s Square on April 10, the pope said: “Nothing is impossible for God. He can even bring an end to a war whose end is not in sight, a war that daily places before our eyes heinous massacres and atrocious cruelty committed against defenseless civilians. Let us pray about this.”

Francis’ comments about war were made at the end of Mass, right before he led an estimated 65,000 people in praying the Angelus.

“In a moment, we will turn to the Blessed Mother with the Angelus Prayer. It was the Angel of the Lord himself who said to Mary in the Annunciation: ‘Nothing is impossible for God,’” the pope said.

Pope Francis reminded pilgrims that Easter is coming soon. “We are preparing to celebrate the victory of the Lord Jesus Christ over sin and death — over sin and death — not over someone and against someone else.”

“Let the weapons be put down,” he urged. “Let the Easter truce begin.”

“But not to provide more weapons and pick up the combat again — no — a truce that will lead to peace, through real negotiation that is even disposed to some sacrifice for the good of the people. In fact, what victory is there in planting a flag on a pile of rubble?” he said.

“But today, there is a war. Why does one want to win like this, according to the way of the world?” Francis continued. “This is only the way to lose. Why not allow Him to win? Christ bore his cross to free us from the dominion of evil. He died so that life, love, peace might reign.”

“Nothing is impossible for God. We entrust this to Him through the intercession of the Virgin Mary.”

After the prayer and the final blessing of Mass, Pope Francis greeted the crowds as he took a spin around St. Peter’s Square in the popemobile.

Palm Sunday 2022 Mass was Francis’ first public liturgy in St. Peter’s Square in over two years, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his homily, he said “Christ is crucified yet another time” in the folly of war.