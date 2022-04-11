United States: Launch Of Cameron LNG Expansion To Increase LNG Production

By Eurasia Review

TotalEnergies said Monday it signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with Sempra Infrastructure, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment – a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) – for the expansion of Cameron LNG, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and export facility located in Louisiana, U.S.

This expansion project includes the development of a fourth train with a production capacity of 6.75 million metric tons per annum (Mtpa), and a 5% increase of the current 13.5 Mtpa first three trains through debottlenecking. It will also include design enhancements aiming at reducing the emissions of the facility, including electric drive technology. Under the terms of the HOA, TotalEnergies will offtake 16.6% of the projected fourth train’s production capacity, and 25% of the projected debottlenecked capacity. Additionally, Cameron LNG advances the development of this project with the selection of two contractors to conduct a competitive Front End Engineering Design (FEED) in view of the selection of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor.

“We are pleased to take this new step with our partners to increase liquefaction capacity at Cameron LNG, a facility ideally located on the Atlantic basin for export to Europe. In recent years, TotalEnergies has become the leading exporter of U.S. LNG, most of which has been exported to Europe in recent times, contributing to the continent’s security of energy supply. TotalEnergies is committed to further expanding its presence in the United States, thus meeting growing need for LNG, a key transition fuel” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO of TotalEnergies. “The expansion of Cameron LNG will contribute to our LNG growth strategy by investing in low-cost, long-term competitive LNG projects with lower GHG emissions.”

Development of the Cameron LNG expansion project remains subject to definitive agreements, obtaining the necessary permits, and all partners reaching a final investment decision planned for 2023.

Cameron LNG is jointly owned by Sempra Infrastructure (50.2%), TotalEnergies (16.6%), Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (16.6%) and Japan LNG Investment (16.6%).