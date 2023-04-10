Saudi Ambassador Says Talks With Houthis Aim To Revive Yemen Ceasefire

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber said recent talks held with the Houthis in Sanaa aimed to revive a ceasefire and end conflict in the country.

“Continuing the Kingdom’s efforts to end the Yemeni crisis, and in support (of) the Saudi Initiative of 2021 to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen, I visit Sanaa along with a delegation from the brotherly Sultanate of Oman to stabilize the truce and ceasefire,” Al-Jaber tweeted on Monday.

A truce announced roughly a year ago has significantly reduced active hostilities within Yemen, and is still largely respected even though it officially expired in October.

The envoy said he also wants to “support the prisoner exchange process and explore venues of dialogue between Yemeni components to reach a sustainable and comprehensive political solution.”

He added that Saudi Arabia has always stood with Yemen during dire political and economic circumstances and crises.

“Since 2011, these brotherly efforts have continued to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly people of Yemen to restore security, stability, and economic prosperity,” Al-Jaber said.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s government has welcomed Saudi Arabia’s extensive diplomatic efforts to end more than eight years of war between the government and the Houthi militia.

Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, said that his government applauds Saudi efforts to end the conflict in Yemen and restore peace and stability in the country, and that it would support any peace initiative that would end the suffering of Yemenis.

“We express our appreciation for the exceptional efforts made by the brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to bring peace to Yemen, as well as our full support for their efforts to achieve peace in the region and move it from a stage of conflicts and internal strife to one of stability and security,” the Yemeni minister said.