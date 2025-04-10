Beyond The Blame Game: Rethinking Parenting And Mentoring In The Age Of Digital Adolescence – OpEd

By Commodore (Dr.) Johnson Odakkal, I.N. (Retd.)

Netflix’s latest miniseries Adolescence doesn’t just tell a story, it ignites one. The British series, filmed almost entirely in single takes, follows the chilling unraveling of teenage Jamie Miller, who is arrested for the murder of a classmate. But the true tension of Adolescence lies not in the crime but in what drives it: a potent and unsettling mix of adolescent fragility and toxic online influences.

The show has triggered global conversations around teenagers, tech, and mental health. One voice that stood out amidst this discourse was that of Dr. Cam Caswell, a U.S.-based adolescent psychologist. Her viral Instagram post critiqued the tendency to respond to such digital-age crises with “panic mode” solutions. Instead of banning screens or blaming algorithms, she invites us to ask a different question: What if the real solution lies not in how we regulate technology, but in how we relate to our teens?

This shift in tone, empathetic, relational, and grounded in trust, sparked both admiration and backlash. Critics accused Caswell of underplaying the risks of online radicalization or excusing adolescent accountability. But in a powerful follow-up, she clarified: “This isn’t about parenting less. It’s about parenting differently, with more curiosity, compassion, and connection.”

Rethinking the Real Problem

Teenagers today are navigating a digital landscape unlike anything previous generations experienced. For them, social media is not a pastime, it’s a presence. It uplifts and connects but also isolates, radicalizes, and overwhelms. Yet, social media doesn’t invent adolescent pain. It amplifies what’s already there.

The true culprits often lie offline: relentless academic pressure, social bullying, emotional neglect, or home environments that prioritize achievement over empathy. When adults speak only in moments of crisis, the silence before becomes the more deafening harm. We don’t raise resilient teens by scaring them off Instagram; we do it by building trust long before they find themselves in digital danger.

What the Show Gets Right

Adolescence deserves credit for exposing the insidious power of online subcultures, particularly the “manosphere” that prey on emotional insecurity. Jamie, the protagonist, is not villainous; he is confused, unheard, and seeking significance. The show’s central message is unsettling yet vital: when connection is absent, manipulation rushes in to fill the void. The cinematic technique, episodes presented in immersive, unbroken takes, mirrors the emotional claustrophobia teens experience daily. Like a smartphone’s endless scroll, there is no break, no escape, only constant input. The storytelling doesn’t just capture the screen—it captures the state of being seen yet unseen.

A Fragmented Policy Landscape

Around the world, governments are trying to catch up with this evolving digital adolescence. Australia’s 2024 Online Safety Amendment sets the minimum social media age at 16. Brazil’s Supreme Court has taken a bold approach to platform accountability, though critics warn of judicial overreach. France mandates parental consent for minors on social media but struggles with enforcement. India’s digital laws permit rapid content takedowns and access to user data, yet still lack child-specific protections. South Korea has introduced trauma-informed legislation against deepfakes and cyber sexual violence, focusing on prevention and victim support. China, meanwhile, strictly limits screen time and online gaming for minors under its Minor Protection Law, citing mental health and academic decline.

These approaches show a shared intent: to shield the young from online harm. Yet, global policy remains fragmented, often reactive rather than reformative. Across these nations, a core tension plays out: how to protect youth while preserving freedom and innovation. Stronger regulation may curb platform abuses, but it can also stifle creative digital expression. In India, critics raise alarms over creeping state surveillance. In the U.S., First Amendment protections complicate content moderation. Meanwhile, digital platforms—often blamed—are also key enablers of mental health promotion, offering online support communities and digital wellness tools.

The challenge isn’t about choosing between liberty and safety. It’s about designing governance that elevates responsibility, centers youth rights, and keeps pace with innovation. A singular global solution won’t work. But a values-driven framework might.

Policy Alone Is Not Enough

While legislation is necessary, it cannot replace the emotional ecosystems adolescents need. Research on adolescent self-harm and suicide consistently points to the value of family involvement, emotional regulation, and accessible therapy. Programs like CBT and family-based therapy have proven transformative not through restriction, but through relationships.

Digital safety doesn’t begin with firewalls; it begins with trust. Teens don’t need just policies, they need people. Parents, educators, mentors are adults who not only protect but also engage, model, and guide. Without this scaffolding, policy is structured without soul. UNESCO’s 2023 platform regulation guidelines may signal global cooperation, but real safety will still be built one relationship at a time.

Parenting in a New Age

As a transformation coach and educator, I’ve seen how teens shut down when adults panic. Micromanagement leads to rebellion or retreat. Punishment fosters secrecy, not growth. Caswell’s central insight cuts through the noise: “Tech is addictive. But how we approach it is critical.”

She isn’t calling for permissiveness, but for presence. Her framework reframes the narrative: social media may be harmful, but bans don’t reach the root. This isn’t about parental guilt, it’s about empowerment. Online radicalization is real, but connection is protection. Teens need accountability, but they also need to be understood and mentored.

The answer, then, is not more control but more connection. When we listen before we lecture, teens feel seen. When we validate their feelings, even if they seem minor to us, we honor their lived truth. When we focus on identity, not just performance, we help shape their sense of self. Teaching digital citizenship isn’t a checklist, it’s a practice of mentoring teens through complexity with clarity. And as adults, we must model what we expect. They learn not from what we say, but from what we live.

A Balanced Path Forward

Safeguarding children online while respecting their privacy and autonomy demands thoughtful collaboration. The solution is not surveillance, but shared responsibility. Education must empower children to understand risks. Laws must evolve with their growing capacity for autonomy. Data protection must be enforced without overreach. Tools should be child-centered, transparent, and developmentally appropriate.

These strategies form a strong net, but not a cage. Families, schools, and governments must co-create safe digital ecosystems that protect without policing, and empower without invading. Involving youth directly in designing these protections further strengthens outcomes. When young people are treated not just as subjects but as contributors, they gain agency and accountability. Co-designed policies address real challenges : online safety, mental health, identity and correct the misalignment between adult assumptions and teen realities. Including their voices helps build policies that don’t just protect, but resonate.

Beyond Policy and Panic: The Power of Presence

We keep asking, “How do we protect teens from technology?” Perhaps the better question is, “How do we equip teens to protect themselves?” Yes, we need smarter policies. Yes, we need safer platforms. But more than anything, we need consistent, compassionate adults who choose presence over panic. Relationships over rules. Conversations over commands.

The goal isn’t to eliminate risk. It’s to help teens build the inner resilience to meet it. We are not fighting a war against screens. We are nurturing a generation that can navigate them wisely. Let’s stop the blame game. Let’s start building relationships that last longer than any algorithm ever will.