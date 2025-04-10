The Flame That Endures – OpEd

By Dr. Kamal Azari

Why Iran Survived While Rome Did Not

For over 2,600 years, Iran has maintained its national identity despite facing repeated foreign invasions and regime changes. This endurance is not solely due to geography or military strength; it stems from distinct political philosophies and cultural structures that have shaped each civilization. While Rome institutionalized domination and hierarchy, Iran was rooted in the principle of Mehr—a uniquely Persian concept encompassing compassion, justice, loyalty, and cosmic harmony.

Iran: The World’s Oldest Continuous Civilization

Iran’s civilizational continuity dates back to the founding of the Achaemenid Empire by the Elamites, Medes, and Cyrus the Great in the 6th century BCE. The Achaemenid model pioneered a pluralistic empire, allowing subject peoples to preserve their languages, religions, and customs.

“Cyrus’ policies were revolutionary for his time. His declaration on the Cyrus Cylinder… speaks to a universal human rights philosophy.” — Amélie Kuhrt

Throughout history, from Alexander’s conquest to the Mongol invasions, Iran absorbed foreign rulers without losing its identity. The popular revolution led by Behzadan brought power to the Abbasid dynasty, which was predominantly influenced by Iranian administrative systems, ethics, and cosmopolitanism. Persian replaced Arabic as the court language in many post-Abbasid dynasties, even under non-Iranian rulers.

“The Behzadan (Abu Muslim) Revolution was, in many ways, an Iranian revival in Arab dress.” — Patricia Crone.

The Fall of Rome: Glory Without Soul

Rome’s achievements in law, infrastructure, and conquest, driven by violence, were immense. However, its identity was closely tied to political control and military power. When the Western Roman Empire fell in 476 CE, it left no surviving cultural continuity. The Eastern Roman (Byzantine) Empire maintained a Roman façade but had diverged so far from its origins that, upon its fall in 1453, no living identity as “Roman” remained.

“Unlike Persia, Rome did not transform itself through conquest, it was devoured by its need to conquer and its reliance on violence.”

The Philosophical Divide: Mehr vs. Militarism

Rome’s founding myth, Romulus killing Remus, embodied its brutal core. The state rituals of Rome emphasized power through triumphs, crucifixions, and gladiator battles. In contrast, Iranian governance focused on cosmic balance and moral kingship.

Mehr, a fundamental concept in Mithraism and Zoroastrianism, emphasized truth, mutual obligation, and justice. The Cyrus Cylinder celebrated liberation rather than subjugation. Mary Boyce notes, “The Achaemenid model saw kingship as a divine trusteeship, not personal power.”

Monuments of Memory: Violence vs. Harmony

In Rome, monuments like the Column of Trajan glorified military dominance and commemorated the mass killing of approximately one million Dacians alongside the public humiliation of enemies. In contrast, the Apadana reliefs of Persepolis illustrated diplomatic equality, depicting delegations standing upright in their traditional attire while bearing gifts.

As Shahrokh Razmjou states, “Persepolis was a political statement in stone—unity through diversity.”

A Prototype of Multilateral Diplomacy

Every Nowruz, delegations from across the empire visited Persepolis, reinforcing interconnectedness and consent rather than coercion. This symbolized the mutual obligations within the imperial charter. Touraj Daryaee observes, “The structure of these ceremonies resembles what we would today call multilateral diplomacy.”

A Living Proof: The Iran–Iraq War (1980–1988)

Despite a theocratic regime and ideological disputes, millions of Iranians from various ethnic backgrounds and social classes rallied to defend Iran during the Iran-Iraq War. This conflict reignited a unifying civilizational identity, echoing the spirit of Mehr. Volunteers from both urban and rural areas did not respond solely to state ideology but to a deeper, historical loyalty to Iran itself. Abbas Amanat notes, “The war effort proved that Iran’s greatest asset was not its military but its historical memory.”

The Flame That Endures

The fall of Rome was rooted in the misconception that domination equated to destiny. In contrast, Iran has thrived because its civilization is anchored in something deeper Mehr, a principle that embodies compassion, justice, and moral responsibility. While many empires have risen and fallen based on the strength of their armies or the extent of their territories, Iran has survived due to the quiet resilience of a people united by shared values, ethical governance, and a collective spiritual purpose.

However, today, this rich legacy faces significant threats. The current regime in Iran, despite its claims of upholding national identity and religion, has fundamentally betrayed the ethical foundations of Iranian civilization. It has replaced Mehr with repression, mistrust, and fear. A regime that governs through exclusion and coercion cannot genuinely represent the enduring spirit of Iran.

Why Mehr Cannot Coexist with Adversarial Politics

In modern political theory, particularly within Western liberal democracies, the political process is often adversarial, built on competition, partisanship, and a zero-sum mindset, where opponents are cast as enemies and victory for one side necessitates the defeat of the other. Although this system can create balance in pluralistic societies, it undermines the care-based trust that Mehr requires.

Mehr cannot thrive in an environment defined by zero-sum politics. It cannot flourish in a system where institutionalized conflict is rewarded and mistrust prevails. Building trust through compassion demands cooperation, empathy, and mutual responsibility, not merely the tolerance of others but a sincere commitment to their well-being. Mehr envisions governance not as a battlefield but as a shared home.

“In a zero-sum system, cooperation is seen as weakness; in a Mehr-based system, it is the only strength that truly matters.” Inspired by the moral philosophy of Saadi Shirazi and the communal ethics of Zoroastrianism.

When citizens collaborate not compete to build schools, maintain parks, care for the elderly, and resolve disputes, they create not just infrastructure but also meaning and a sense of belonging. From this belonging flows trust, the essential currency of any sustainable society.

“Human beings are not primarily motivated by utility, but by recognition, dignity, and shared meaning.” — Charles Taylor.

Mehr as a Post-Adversarial Political Model

A political model based on Mehr presents a post-adversarial alternative:

It values participation over polarization.

It views leadership as stewardship, not dominance.

It understands political life as a shared moral journey rather than as warfare conducted through other means.

In this framework, citizens become caretakers of one another’s dignity instead of rivals. Trust is not imposed but cultivated through shared responsibility. Power is not concentrated but diffused, collectively held by communities that regard governance as a moral act, not a transactional one.

This is not merely theoretical. From the assembly rituals of Persepolis to the volunteer mobilization during the Iran-Iraq War, Iranians have consistently demonstrated that when invited into a shared purpose, they respond not with competition but with compassion.

The crises we face today, climate collapse, loneliness, rising authoritarianism—are not just policy failures; they are failures of meaning, trust, and moral imagination. In a world weary from cynicism and division, Mehr suggests a path forward: a model of politics rooted in care, not conquest.

It is time to remember the lesson Iran offered the world: The most vibrant societies are built not by force but by compassion; not by rivalry but by responsibility; not by domination but by dignity.

As long as individuals, families, and communities practice Mehr, the flame of Iran will endure. And perhaps, in the fading light of adversarial politics, the world can discover not just a memory of what once was but a blueprint for what is still possible in Mehr.

