Ukraine War Heading Towards A ‘Frozen Conflict’? – OpEd

By Patial RC

A “Frozen Conflict” means active large-scale fighting stops, but there’s no formal peace treaty.

The issues that caused the war remain unresolved, and tensions persist. Korea is a classic example. North and South Korea technically are still at war’. The Ukraine War appears to be heading towards being getting “Frozen” because of some of the prevailing conditions of a near Military stalemate- Neither side is able to decisively win or retake/hold more territory, Political fatigue-Domestic or international pressure leads both sides to stop short of peace, External pressure-Countries like China, Turkey, or Western powers push for a ceasefire and forced De facto borders-Russia may control parts of Ukraine indefinitely (like Crimea or Donbas). A “Frozen Conflict” in Ukraine would typically refer to a situation when active fighting has stopped, but no political resolution has been reached. The territory remains disputed, often with de facto control by Russia, but without international recognition.

Implications of a Frozen Conflict

Ukraine may have to live with occupation of parts of its territory with its limited sovereignty and political stability. Long-term insecurity and economic strain is likely to continue with President Trump and active NATO and EU membership is likely to be further complicated by territorial disputes.

Russia could consolidate control over occupied areas without declaring any victory by avoiding further economic costs of an ongoing war. However, Russia will continue facing sanctions and isolation, especially if there’s no peace deal.

The West NATO and EU are likely to be happy with a frozen conflict could justify continued sanctions on Russia and NATO has started to boost long-term deterrence in Eastern Europe with President Trump and not likely to play their support Aid game like Biden did. Unity of some countries is likely to be strained if some members push for normalization and are not able to share the defence expenditure of the joint security of Eastern Europe and presently support Ukraine.

For Global Peace and Security, a “Frozen Conflict” will set a precedent: large-scale invasion with partial success and no peace deal. Encourages similar behavior and periodic flare-ups or escalations from other revisionist states. Undermines norms around sovereignty and borders.

Ukraine War: Immedate End to “Frozen Conflict”

​President Trump may not have favoured a “Frozen Conflict” in Ukraine, as it contradicts his promise to end the war within 24 hours of his becoming the President, but the agreed Ceasefire has failed. Trump Advisers have proposed plans that would effectively freeze the conflict as a means to achieve a cessation of hostilities. One such proposal involves establishing a ceasefire along current battle lines, with Ukraine receiving US military aid only if it enters into peace talks with Russia. Concurrently, Russia would be warned that refusal to negotiate would result in increased US support for Ukraine. Another plan suggests creating autonomous, demilitarized zones on both sides of the border and pausing Ukraine’s NATO aspirations for a specified period, effectively freezing the conflict without Ukraine ceding territory. ​

These strategies indicate that, within Trump’s circle, there is consideration of freezing the conflict as a viable approach to ending the war in Ukraine. While Trump has pledged to end the conflict swiftly, the methods under discussion may involve compromises that align with the concept of a frozen conflict.

The idea of President Trump accepting a “Frozen Conflict” in Ukraine will essentially mean an indefinite stalemate with ongoing low-level tensions but no formal peace or war, depending on his strategic goals and political calculus. That will depend on several factors, but based on his past behavior it’s quite possible he would accept a frozen conflict under certain conditions:

Desire to End US Involvement -Trump has often emphasized an “America First” approach, including avoiding US entanglements abroad and military aid. He may see a frozen conflict as a way to halt US financial and military support to Ukraine and a way to claim a diplomatic “Win” by “Ending the War,” even if it’s only a ceasefire OR call it a “Frozen Conflict”.

Trump’s Foreign Policy Style: The Art Of Deal

Pragmatism Over Ideology: Trump has often approached foreign policy in a transactional way, focused more on perceived American interests than on promoting democratic ideals or long-term strategic commitments.

“End Endless Wars” Mentality: He has repeatedly called for the US to reduce its involvement in overseas conflicts, which would make a “Frozen Conflict”— one that reduces American support and involvement — potentially attractive.

Sympathy for Strongmen: Trump has shown a degree of admiration for authoritarian leaders, including Putin, which might make him more open to a compromise that reflects Russian interests.

Ukraine may strongly oppose it, especially if it means giving up territory. NATO allies might see it as appeasement and a weakening of Western resolve. It could embolden Russia, setting a precedent for further aggression. Critics argue that this could encourage future aggression by Putin or others. Realpolitik Approach: Trump may view a negotiated freeze as a “deal” — not perfect, but better than continued escalation. Yes, Trump could very well accept a “Frozen Conflict” in Ukraine, especially if it allows him to reduce US commitments and claim a political win. Whether it would be effective, lasting, or strategically sound at this stage is another question entirely. However, Trump’s Ukraine War from Immedate End to “Frozen Conflict” would spark major debate among allies and rivals alike.